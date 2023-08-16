Vietnam veterans in the Parkes area are welcomed to join festivities to mark the end of war in Vietnam 50 years ago and celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.
There will be a commemoration service on Vietnam Veterans Day at Parkes on Friday, August 18 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Memorial Hill at 11am, which will be followed by a Commemorative Luncheon at the Parkes Services Club at 12 noon.
Any veteran wanting to know more about the luncheon can contact the secretary of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch Paul Thomas on 0427 624 683 or by emailing parkesrslsb@outlook.com.au or parkessb@rslnsw.org.au
Australia's withdrawal of troops from South Vietnam began in 1971 and marked the end of its military involvement in the Vietnam War which had started in July 1962. The withdrawal process was largely completed by early 1973, with all Australian troops returning home by June 30.
It wasn't until 1987 that Vietnam veterans were invited to participate in the Anzac Day parades.
Parkes RSL Sub Branch president Keith Woodlands, a Vietnam veteran, has extended an invitation to all veterans to attend the Veteran's Day Commemoration Service and emphasised his invitation is especially open to the many Vietnam and Afghanistan veterans who live and work in the town.
The service will include the laying of wreaths as a sign of respect. Anyone wishing to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Hill should contact Mr Thomas on 0427 624 683.
