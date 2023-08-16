Parkes Champion-Post
Special events in Parkes on Vietnam Veterans Day

By Newsroom
August 16 2023 - 10:22am
Each year the Parkes RSL Sub Branch hold a service at the Vietnam War Memorial at Memorial Hill on Vietnam Veterans Day on August 18. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Vietnam veterans in the Parkes area are welcomed to join festivities to mark the end of war in Vietnam 50 years ago and celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

