Thirty bowlers turned out on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon of social bowls. Winners were Junior Thorne and Wally Grant winning 16+18.
Runners-up were Pauline Currey and Stevie Torrens winning 15+17. Third went to Ray Griffith and Dave Johnson winning 15+16. Marble 7 came out and the Margins were 1, 3, 8, 10, 16, 17 and 18. The jackpot this week is $138.
On Saturday, August 12 we had 18 players play social bowls. Winners were Doug Fletcher, Gene Rapp and Paul Townsend winning 16+5. Runners-up were Col Boehm, Phil Barnard and Kane Wyburn winning 13+7.
Championships
Lots of quality games being played at the moment with the Club Championships well underway.
In the Major Singles we saw Ricky Frame play Greg Howlett.
Greg got off to a flying start leading 15-6 after 12 ends but Ricky kicked into gear and put on 10 shots over the next 5 ends to take the lead 16-15. Then at 17-all after 20 ends Ricky picked up a 4 and a couple of single before Greg too picked up a 4, leaving the score at 23-21 Ricky's way and from there Ricky went on to win 25-22.
Still in the Major Singles Phil Barnard played Junior Thorne. It was end for end early before Phil snuck away with a 2 shot margin leading 7-5 after 7 then 9-7 after 9 ends.
Again they've gone shot for shot and after 15 ends it's 11-all. Junior won the next 2 ends to lead 14-11 before Barn knuckled down and won the next 4 ends to lead 17-14, then 19-16. A 3 on the 26th end saw Barn take the biggest lead of the game 22-17 and he went on to win the game 25-18.
Mick Dunn played Benny McNaughton in the final Major Singles game this week. Benny went mad and won 8 of the first 10 ends to lead comfortably at 16-2. Mick did his best to scramble but all in vein as Benny went on to win 25-5.
In the Minor Singles Steve Clegg played Mighty Myra Townsend. Myra came out swinging and after 10 ends lead 10-3 but Cleggy wasn't having that and went on to win 25-10.
The other Minor Singles game was between Mick Dunn and Jake Brown. Jake got away to a 9-nil lead after 5 ends before Dunny hit back with a 3 but then dropped a couple of 4's and picked up a 4 himself, Jake knuckled down and won the next 3 ends to lead 22-7 before Dunny won 5 of the next 7 ends to get back to 24-16 but Jake was too good in the end and won 25-16.
Pennants
In the Division Pennants both of our Division 3 teams suffered defeats with Team one down 4-1 to Molong and Team two down 5-0 to Narromine.
Our Division 4 team were defeated on Saturday by Peak Hill 5-0 but recovered to defeat Caragabal on Sunday 5-0, leaving them in with a big chance to top the pool, which they are currently running second 2 point behind Caragabal.
Champagne Triples
Nomination sheets are up for the Parkes Services Club sponsored $10,000 Champagne Triples on October 7 and 8. This is a tournament not to be missed. Pop-up bowls shop in operation over the weekend thanks to our friends from the Shepparton Bowls Shop. For more information speak to Lewi.
This weekend we are hosting the Over 40's State Pairs on Saturday and we have the always popular Bob Collins Memorial Bowls day starting from 10am on Sunday. Names in by 9:30am and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this fun day of bowls with Bob's family and friends.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, August 19 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm and as always everyone is welcome.
In the club on Friday, August 18 we have Hhappy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($950) and the Bistro serving their sensational meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Pennants' season is in full swing and keeping many of our girls active!
Grade 2's are enjoying great success, with two wins of the maximum 5 points each match this week.
The teams are Maureen Miller/Heather Harvey/Elaine Miller/Liz Byrne and Marja Iffland/Jan McPhee/Rhona Went/Cherie Frame. As state runners-up last year, dare we dream of the ultimate prize? Fantastic results gals, keep that banner flying!
Grade 4's are returning mixed results, with a sound defeat of Canowindra and 5 points last Thursday, followed by the opposite result at Orange City today.
Grade 4 teams include Fran Dixon/Lynn Ryan/Lorraine Baker/Lea Orr/Annette Tisdell (Forbes) and Kay Craft/Lyn Simmonds (F)/Merilyn Rodgers/Sue White (F).
Thank you to Ground Control, our umpires and managers, Betsy and Eileen, for your work. You are appreciated.
Six ladies enjoyed the sunshine after yesterday's rain and played social bowls.
Chris Curteis/Maria Willcockson/Maureen Bailey steadily built up their points vs Valmai Westcott/Fran Dixon/Carol Reed, coming away with a convincing win.
The catering girls have been busy as well, catering for the weekend Men's Pennants! Thanks to all our helpers. Next dates, August 26 and 27. Lea will contact committee members.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, August 22 call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. All welcome!
Grade 2's travel to Orange City, while the 4's host Cowra at home.
Milk N Mats roster: Brenda Davies.
- Lea Orr
Last week's twin towns veterans golf competition was a hotly contested event with local Phil Bishop getting the decision by a point from Forbes' Barry Parker.
Bishop was in great touch to return 38 points on the composite 18-hole Parkes layout with the ever-consistent Parker a point back on 37.
Thirty-two players contested the event - 17 from Parkes and 15 from Forbes - with Parkes getting the upper hand in the twin-towns shield by13 points - 217 points to Forbes' 204.
Forbes players dominated the nearest-to-pins with Andrew Grierson (A grade) the closest on the first hole and Kim Herbert and Steve Edwards winning the A and B grades respectively on the 11th.
Don McKeowen of Forbes won the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 33 points with the winners as follows: 36 points- Michael Lynch, Tom Delmenico and John Pearce (P); 35 - Alf Davies (F); 34 - Dale Stait and Nim Dziuba (P) and John Milton (F); 33 - Cath Kelly and Mick Bond (P) and Andrew Grierson (F).
This week golfers head to West Wyalong for the monthly Lachlan Valley veterans 18-hole competition. Registrations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.
- John Dwyer
Smallbore
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on The Back Trundle Road and shoot at fox targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 530.53 points with one member managing to achieve this, well done.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
John Davis 280.28 250.25 530.53.
Brian Drabsch 280.14 250.21 530.35.
Steve Mitchell 279.20 250.22 529.42.
Jeff Charlton 276.24 250.25 526.49.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 280.27 249.17 529.44.
Alan Briton 280.26 249.17 529.33.
John Maddison 238.21 250.13 488.34.
And one shot for practice only trying out a new rifle.
Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 20/8/2023 and it will be ordinary targets at both ranges.
Sporting clays
At last month's shoot 11 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with a number of events using 5 auto clay throwers set at various angles, heights and speeds etc.
Jeff Hall 67, Clinton Duffy 63, Matt Duffy 61, David Tanks and Jeff Charlton 60, Brian Drabsch 59, John Patrick 55, Neil Tanks 54, Dan Morgan 53, Brendan Blackall 47 and Ben Smith 45.
Sporting clays differ from down the line clay shooting as DTL the target comes out of one thrower and the gun is mounted on the shoulder when the target is called for. Whereas in sporting clays the target can come from a number of throwers and the gun cannot be mounted on the shoulder when the target is called for.
There will be no shooting at sporting clays this Saturday 19/8/23 due to officials having to attend a meeting at Forbes. We are transferring it to the following Saturday 26/8/2023 at 1pm.
- Brian Drabsch
