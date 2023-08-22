Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Jankovic Veroslav of Victoria speeds, avoids police and is convicted in Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
August 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Parkes Local Court. File photo
A Victorian driver who went to extraordinary lengths to avoid police because of the status of his licence in NSW has been disqualified and fined in Parkes Local Court.

