A Victorian driver who went to extraordinary lengths to avoid police because of the status of his licence in NSW has been disqualified and fined in Parkes Local Court.
Upon sentencing the man Magistrate Brett Thomas said his penalties should be a deterrence to this kind of behaviour.
Jankovic Veroslav of Denby Avenue, Sorrento, Victoria was convicted in his absence on July 20 for driving when visiting privileges withdrawn.
The 63-year-old was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
According to police facts tendered in court, police were patrolling the Newell Highway three kilometres south of Alectown as part of the King's Birthday long weekend campaign.
Officers clocked Veroslav, who travels interstate for employment, in his red Audi sedan at a speed of 133km/h in a signposted 110km/h zone about 3pm on June 12 this year.
They conducted a u-turn after waiting for passing traffic, driving into Alectown in an attempt to catch up with Veroslav. A member of the public told them the offending vehicle turned off the Newell Highway into a property.
Police decided to wait 10 minutes in Alectown with the intention of stopping Veroslav when he travelled through the village. But while waiting they heard on the police radio the Audi sedan was travelling back towards Parkes and a police vehicle from Parkes was travelling towards Alectown searching for the car.
They stopped the car in Coobang Road about 10 kilometres north of Parkes - police said Coobang Road connects the Newell Highway with Renshaw McGirr Way and can be used to travel to Dubbo via Yeoval.
Officers told Veroslav of the speeding offence and asked why he was going to so much trouble to avoid them.
"He was not forthcoming with any information in relation to his behaviour," the facts read.
Police conducted checks which showed Veroslav's licence was suspended for six months for a speeding over 45km/h offence on the Newell Highway at Beckom, near Ardlethan, in April this year.
Veroslav told police he had to travel to Dubbo for work, and couldn't get an aeroplane flight and had to drive himself, when asked why he was driving in NSW when he knew his driving privileges had been withdrawn because of the offence.
"Not only does the accused continue to drive but he continues to exceed the speed limit," the facts said.
He was also issued a traffic infringement notice for exceeding speed greater than 10km/h.
