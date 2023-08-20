"You know what the conditions are," Parkes Magistrate Brett Thomas told a man who stood before him for breaching an apprehended violence order.
Jamie Lee O'Malley of Trewilga Road, Peak Hill appeared in Parkes Local Court on July 20, pleading guilty to contravening prohibition/restriction in an AVO.
"He admits he shouldn't have been drinking there and has felt the consequences of it," solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court of his 55-year-old client.
"He has no intension on seeing her."
Magistrate Thomas said he'd take those matters into account, reminding O'Malley of his obligations before convicting and fining him $400.
According to police facts tendered in court, 10 days after an AVO was put into effect in which O'Malley was not to be in the company of the victim at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol and taking drugs, an investigation following an incident revealed he was with the victim while drinking alcohol at the Peak Hill Ex-Services and Citizens Club on April 1 this year.
CCTV footage seized from the premises showed he was drinking alcohol in the presence of the victim.
O'Malley presented himself to Parkes Police Station on May 3 where he was arrested. He admitted to being with the victim while consuming alcohol.
