A Trundle man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.
Charles Stanley Watson, 74, of Plevna Street, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
In sentencing, Magistrate Brett Thomas read out the documents submitted to court by police, citing Watson provided an oral fluid sample at first which was positive for an illicit substance but refused to provide a second sample.
Watson told the court the police had refused to give him some water and later put him on the street with no way to get back to Trundle.
Magistrate Thomas told Watson he imposed the minimum disqualification period, but could have disqualified him from driving for years.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 5:55pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023 police stopped Watson for random testing as he was driving north along Forbes Street, Trundle.
The breath test returned a negative result.
Watson was then submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Watson was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station for secondary testing.
He refused to provide a sample of oral fluid for the secondary testing, telling police to "f**k off".
Watson then proceeded to lay down in the police dock and go to sleep.
