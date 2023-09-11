Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Charles Stanley Watson of Trundle fined and disqualified from driving after refusing drug test

By Court Reporter
September 11 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.
File photo.

A Trundle man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.