A magistrate has warned a woman who tried to conceal illicit drugs from police in her underwear he will "call-up" her current good behaviour bonds if she's back in court.
Jodi Anne Jeffress of Basil Avenue, Parkes was convicted in Parkes Local Court on July 20 after pleading guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court his 43-year-old client did plead guilty at the first opportunity and made admissions to police.
"It's been four years since her last non-driving offence," he said.
Magistrate Brett Thomas decided on a six month conditional release order for Jeffress but warned she was still on a previous 10 month bond.
"I won't call-up your bonds that were invoked in March... You've got six months to go," he said.
"I will call-up those bonds [if you're back]."
According to the police facts tendered in court, police saw Jeffress exit the passenger seat of a vehicle on June 8 this year and jog into a suspected drug location. Two minutes later she returned to the waiting car.
Officers stopped the car and approached the passenger door, questioning Jeffress who appeared visibly nervous and spoke quickly. They requested her to step out of the vehicle.
Before she did she was "playing with her clothing", the facts read.
"Due to the location she attended, the short time spent at the location, the accused's behaviour and other known intelligence, police suspected she was trying to conceal a prohibited drug in her undergarments," the facts continued.
When police asked why she was fidgeting and speaking so fast, Jeffress said she was nervous around police because of her previous history.
She was searched, an officer finding three small resealable bags containing small white crystals in her underwear.
Jeffress admitted the substance was ice, or methamphetamine, which she had purchased for $150.
The drugs were weighed at the Parkes Police Station, coming in at a combined total weight of 0.51 grams.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.