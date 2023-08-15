Eugowra's Grace Katon had every reason to celebrate last Wednesday, as the temporary pod she's called home was lifted out of her backyard marking her move home in her birthday week.
The pod has done the job, but the newly-83-year-old couldn't be happier to be back in her own home with her dog Honey, she told NSW Government ministers, MPs and media.
State Member for Orange Phil Donato, Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully, NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty were all in Eugowra for the official decommissioning of the first pod.
The NSW Government Ministers were in the region for a "listening tour" to inform a future disaster response, Grace's story one of those they will take back to their decision making.
They also met with local government representatives and business leaders in Forbes and acknowledged the ongoing need for support in the region.
For Grace, it was an incredibly special day - made all the more special getting to share her birthday cake with so many guests.
Those there on the day were even able to grant a wish that's been outstanding since her 80th birthday - to have a ride on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
While the dignitaries and media were completing formalities, Josh and the team from Lipman Constructions organised Tim to turn up with his Harley and take Grace on a birthday ride.
Grace expressed her appreciation for everyone who has helped her since the devastation of the November 14, 2022 flood event which claimed two lives.
"My experience in the floods will stick with me forever," she acknowledged.
Grace's family had come to her place to be safe that day as it was outside the typical flood impact area.
As the floodwaters surged, her daughter and great granddaughter sought refuge on the roof with her two dogs and Grace sat on top of the car in the carport.
But after about four hours the 82-year-old felt herself getting faint, and she reached up to hold onto the corner of the carport.
She didn't realise how sharp it was and seriously injured her fingers, severing tendons, and fainted into the water anyway.
Grace managed to get back up and grab the carport post and her son-in-law waded through the water to help her to a trailer to wait for helicopter rescue. She was first transferred to the showground, then to Orange Hospital for treatment.
While the trauma of that day will stay with her forever, so will the many kindnesses she has experienced from family, community members and government agencies including Reconstruction Authority staff in the months since.
A tradie didn't charge her for a new window, volunteers from an op shop chased her down the street to refund money for furniture she'd purchased.
"(Eugowra local) Ash Wright was marvellous: she sent this gentleman around to help me paint as I was doing it on my own - and he still comes around and sees me even though it's all over," Grace said.
"Now I've got my brother and sister-in-law here from the Atherton Tablelands - they've been painting and sorting a few other extra jobs here.
"I am so grateful for all we have been given here, it's been marvellous and the generosity of some people, I've got no words for it."
