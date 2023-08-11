Saturday was our Monthly Medal round sponsored by our great partners Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with our daily sponsor being AA Blatch and we sincerely thank Allan and Susanah for continuing the Blatch family support of the club.
Unfortunately the morning started off with some scuddy showers which dented the confidence of some of the intending golfers so the field was reduced to 78 players, but there was still some very competitive scores.
In A Grade there were 2 very good rounds recorded with the in-form Jack Elliott defeating Rob Hey, coming back to near his best, on a countback to claim the award. Jack's handicap demands that he shoot these rounds, but it still requires full concentration and great ball striking to accomplish. Rob is capable of shooting low and although he's been in the mid 70's of late this was an excellent round.
Other good scores on the day were from Aaron Wilkie with a 74 and David Stevenson still maintaining his purple patch with a good 75. In the nett event Rob managed to take out the event with his 64, 3 better than David on the day.
In B grade the consistent Wayne Powter stood tall and his 84 off the stick was too good for his rivals but just he edged out Richard Hamilton by a stroke. It's been a while since Wayne had a podium finish, but he made up for it on Saturday. In the nett event Richard shone out with a 68 edging out Jimmy Kuntze with his 69.
In C grade Trevor Chatman was the man with tidy 85 the winning score 3 clear of Ben Coultas. It was good to see Trevor rewarded with his round as the other playing partners have been getting the spoils of late.
Obviously C grade was red hot on Saturday and Ben fired a 65 nett, an excellent score, to take out the event from Jim O'Donoghue back on 68.
This month the competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by a slick Rob Hey with 23 putts which again proved the winners of the day are always prominent in the putting count. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by David Stevenson, who'll no doubt remind his playing partners about being the only trophy winner on the day.
The ladies medal trophy winner was Cath Coates on 76 and she also won the overall prize this month.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Peter Boschman at 220cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 63cm and the 18th by Nym Dziuba at 75cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by David Stevenson at 63cm this week.
Ball winners were Jim O'Donoghue, Nym Dziuba 68, Matt Lawryk, Ben Howard, Jim Kuntze 69, Rob Lea, Matt Knighton, Jack Matthews, Charlie Kaehler, Andrew Bament, Col Breaden 70.
In the Captain verse President this week Cath triumphed yet again 173 to David's 163.
This Saturday is a 2 person medley Stableford Aggregate - with an individual in conjunction with local legend Phil Barnard Painting being the sponsor.
