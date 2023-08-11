Parkes Champion-Post
Jack Elliott defeats Rob Hey in very competitive Monthly Medal at Parkes Golf Club

By Peter Bristol
August 11 2023 - 2:10pm
Parkes Golf Club captain Cath Kelly congratulates A Grade winner Jack Elliott at the presentation that followed. Photo by Parkes Golf Club
Saturday was our Monthly Medal round sponsored by our great partners Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with our daily sponsor being AA Blatch and we sincerely thank Allan and Susanah for continuing the Blatch family support of the club.

