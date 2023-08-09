Here are the sports results from August 5-6 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Parkes Cobras bye
Round 14
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Dubbo Macquarie Raidettes 48 def Parkes Spacecats 0
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen 64 def Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 4
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 32 def Parkes Spacemen 12
Elimination finals
First grade:
League tag:
Peak Hill Bantams and Trundle League Tag have finished up for the 2023 season.
Finals
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 33 draw with Mudgee Wombats 33
Second grade: Parkes Boars 28 def Dubbo Rhinos 17
Westfund North Cup women: Mudgee Wombats 28 def Parkes Women 12
Round 13 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 5.4.34 def Cowra Blues 4.6.30
Women: Parkes United bye
Men: Parkes United bye
