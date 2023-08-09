Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sports results from August 5-6 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try celebration for the Parkes Spacemen which led to their 40-12 victory over the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders in their last home game for the season. Photo by SM Photography
Try celebration for the Parkes Spacemen which led to their 40-12 victory over the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders in their last home game for the season. Photo by SM Photography

Here are the sports results from August 5-6 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.