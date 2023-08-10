Our boys look particularly good in blue and on Sunday, in the Parkes Spacemen's last round match at home against Dubbo Macquarie at Pioneer Oval, they wore special jerseys to raise awareness of mental health and suicide.
In a refreshing sky blue, the first grade side played for Safe Haven and with a spectacular 40-12 victory too.
The club raised about $9000 for the facility in Parkes following a jersey auction at the Coachman Hotel after the day's matches.
The Spacemen have one round left in the regular season before the Peter McDonald Premiership finals series begin.
It'll be another local derby against the Forbes Magpies, Parkes this time travelling to their neck of the woods on Sunday.
The Spacemen are currently sitting at number two on the Group 11 ladder, safely securing their spot in the finals.
It's looking very likely Parkes will face the Group 10 minor premiers Mudgee Dragons in the quarter final on the weekend of August 19 and 20.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
