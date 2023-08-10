The first grade boys played Mudgee to a draw at Glenwillow Oval on August 5.
The first try of the game went to Parkes three minutes and five seconds into the game, with Zorro running the ball into the try line beside the post he was able to make the most of it kick to come. Luke Bevan converted to leave the score at Parkes 7, Mudgee 0.
Parkes attacked the line and after multiple pick and drives Freddy found the line on the wing to take to score Parkes 12 Mudgee nil. At the 13 minute mark Will Bevan collected the ball from a chip kick and put the ball down over the line to score. Luke Bevan convered giving Parkes 19 to 0 lead.
Mudgee lifted shortly after to attack Parkes' line, eventually scoring, but missing the conversion. At this time Parkes had two players off. From the restart Mudgee scored again finding a gap bringing the scores to 19 - 12. A great attacking run by the Parkes from kick allowed Zorro to take the ball within 10 m of the line before he executed a beautiful little chip pass to Luke Bevan who put it down in the corner to score, leaving Parkes at 26, and Mudgee at 12 into the end of the first half.
After the half time break, Mudgee took the first points with a pushover try at the five minute mark, sealing it with a conversion. The game continued on with 12 minutes of injury time added.
Mudgee dug deep and found the line again, sealing the try with a conversion to bring the scores even at 26 all, which lasted until the end of the second half.
In the first extra time Zorro stepped high to cross the line, with Bevan adding the conversion to bring the score to 33 to 26 for Parkes.
In the second phase of extra time time Mudgee scored and converted again to bring the score even at 33 all. Mudgee was awarded the match due to their placement on the ladder.
Boars live again to fight for their grand final position next Saturday when they face Rhinos at Spicer Oval.
Next week we will have five teams from Parkes playing on Saturday. In what will be will be a great week in rugby, all teams will be playing for their season.
Everyone should get down and support our local players.
Full canteen (all day) and bar from 12:30). And yes we have tea and coffee!
14s play Orange city at 10:30am
16s play Orange City at 11:40am
The Boars ladies will be playing CSU Mitchel at 12:20pm
Boars second grade face Mudgee at 1:30pm
Boars first grade play for their season at 3:15pm against Dubbo Rhinos. The Boars community are invited to Spicer Oval for what will be a magnificent day of premiership Rugby.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.