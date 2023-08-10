The Parkes Show Society held its annual Young Woman, Miss Teenager and Rural Ambassador competitions on July 29, culminating in a very pleasant evening that was the 2023 Parkes Show Dinner.
During the day the entrants in each competition are interviewed by specially selected judges and are presented to members of the Parkes Show Society and the community at the show dinner which this year was held at the Bushmans Motor Inn.
The 2023 Parkes Show Young Woman entrants are Laura Rusten, Faith Hanstock, Sophie Field and Lydia Lovell.
The Parkes Show Teenager entrants are Taylah Gibson and Abby Lander.
The judges for these competitions are Florance McGufficke who is Cooma's 2023 Young Woman of the Year and the Sydney Royal Easter Show Young Woman of the Year, Keiley Noble who is the 2023 RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever and Ross Noble.
Parkes women Lisa Bicket and Lou O'Brien are the Young Woman and Miss Teenager chief stewards.
Sydney Royal Easter Show Young Woman of the Year Florance McGufficke was invited to speak at the dinner, offering some words of wisdom and inspiration.
She spoke of how important shows are for communities and competitions like these for young people and their personal development.
"Parkes has a bright future," she said.
"Everyone has their place, you just have to find it," she told the entrants.
The Parkes Show Rural Ambassador is Joel Maguire who's originally from Orange and moved to Parkes two years ago and is loving being here. He's also not from an agricultural background but finds himself very passionate about the industry as well as the business sector, and works for AgriWest.
"Not enough young people are involved in our shows and the agricultural community... And not enough young people are staying in our communities," Joel said.
He's passionate about finding ways to change that.
Rural Ambassador judges are Leanne and Ben Raynolds from Breakfast Creek Station located between Boorowa and Cowra.
And Ali Hall is the Rural Ambassador chief steward.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.