Parkes and Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW hosted the Regional Firefighter Championships on Saturday and Sunday for the first time in 12 years.
The event brought hundreds out to Keast Park to either watch or compete.
The winning places went to first Wyong FRNSW, second Echuca CFA and third Kootingal RFS.
Acting Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Jeremy Fewtrell was also present at the championships and even had a try at the ladder climb race too.
Above are our photos taken during the championships on Saturday morning.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
