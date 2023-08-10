The Parkes and District Kennel Club will host its second weekend Agility, Jumping and Games Trial for 2023 this Saturday and Sunday.
The Kennel Club is proud to be able to offer two fully fenced competition rings which is very attractive to competitors.
The Parkes Club will be well represented with club members competing in the Novice, Excellent and Masters divisions.
"Our local club members have been in excellent form on the agility circuit this year and are hoping for some great results at our local trial," club president Denise Gersbach said.
"The weekend will provide great entertainment for the local community with action commencing at the Kennel Club grounds from 8.30am each day."
A canteen will also be running all weekend providing breakfast, lunch and plenty of snacks for competitors and spectators with EFTPOS facilities available.
"We have received great support from Parkes Shire Council with the maintenance of our grounds and are very appreciative of their ongoing support of our club," Denise said.
The Kennel Club welcomes spectators over the weekend and advises that entry will be via the Mitchell Street campground entry to the showground.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.