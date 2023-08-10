Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Parkes and District Kennel Club to host its second weekend Agility, Jumping and Games Trial

By Newsroom
August 10 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tricia Keys and Millie came out from Sydney to compete at the last Parkes dog trial in April. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Tricia Keys and Millie came out from Sydney to compete at the last Parkes dog trial in April. Picture by Jenny Kingham

The Parkes and District Kennel Club will host its second weekend Agility, Jumping and Games Trial for 2023 this Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.