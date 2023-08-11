Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League: Parkes White welcomed Condobolin Rams at Pioneer Oval while Parkes Blue travelled to Red Bend for Round 13 on Saturday, 5 August.
U10s White
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White played Condobolin on Saturday at home. This round Condo and Parkes came together to celebrate a true clubman, Mal Buerckner who lost his life in 2006. Jason O'Bryan is the coach for the Parkes U10s, and he mentioned in his speech on Saturday, "blokes like Mal don't come along very often".
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League will never let him be forgotten. Parkes were privileged to have Debbie, Jack, Steph and their little family and Mal's sister Sonia and her family Matt and Eli join us to celebrate. All the kids played fabulous and put on a good show for the crowd. Condo was lucky enough to come away with the win 40-18, taking the trophy home.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue played Red Bend in a very entertaining 32 all draw.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White had a remarkable game on Saturday, winning against Condobolin 12 - 6 at Spicer Oval.
Emily Wild, within minutes of kick off made a great break weaving through Condobolin defence and pushing the play down Parkes end. Parkes were first to put points on the scoreboard with Pippa MacGregor doing her signature move, darting from dummy half to find the try line, conversion successful from Charli Milne took the score Parkes 6 Condo yet to score.
Strong play from Condo and a few forced errors from Parkes gave Condo plenty of set plays. On the next play Parkes gained possession and an impressive run from Luca Barnes followed by Charli Milne gained much needed ground, Parkes remained focused and continued showing their skills in passing and holding the defence line.
Aliza Roberts and Ruby Galvin made great metres running down the sidelines, although a mistake from Parkes gave Condo the ball and Condo had the try line in sight until Charli Milne made a try saving tag.
At half time Parkes continued the lead and came out just as strong in the second half with Charli Milne showing tremendous skill with moving through Condo players to find the line, conversion successful by Shelby Skearman taking the score Parkes 12, Condo nil.
Priya Kinsela had a fantastic game with the Condo players finding it hard to tag the little pocket rocket.
Final score Parkes 12 Condo 6.
Under 11s coach Stacey Milne said, "It was a tight game on Saturday, but the girls played well and are improving each week".
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White took on Condobolin on Saturday and took their post team photo spirit out onto the field. It was a tough game of Football with plenty of solid defence, and a positive sign that the boys were able to maintain a close score while keeping the number of penalties relatively low. This will hopefully continue heading into 2 tough matches next weekend against Magpies at Forbes. Saturday's game proved valuable for the team as they continued to work together with discipline, and only allowed a few penalties to sneak in.
Coach Benny Smith, who was happy with the game, always encourages their effort and growth as a team, rather than solely focusing on the outcome of the game. And although being a draw at fulltime, it still gave the boys another point on the ladder, edging just a little closer to what will hopefully see most of them in their first grand final in a few weeks...
Tries -Rhyley Moore (1), and Tyler Butt (1).
Conversion- Oliver Monkerud (1)
Final Score Parkes 10- Condobolin 10.
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue played Red Bend on Saturday missing out on the win, 24-16. Jamison Lee scored two tries and kicked a conversion, while Noah Hanson scored a try and Hudson McGuire kicked a conversion.
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White played in mixed weather conditions, from sun to showers, the girls played 2 games on Saturday against Condobolin, coming away with 2 solid wins.
In the first game against Condo Gold, the girls' defence was strong and consistently had Condobolin defending the line. The girls made a solid effort in their own defence, only allowing Condobolin in for 2 tries.
Tries were awarded to Corby Fliedner (2), Ashlee Trim (1), and Ashley Terry (1).
Conversions were successful by Taylor O'Malley (1).
Final Score Parkes 18 defeated Condo Gold 8.
In the second game against Condo Blue, the girls showed great resilience, even though weary from the first game, only an hour and a half before. They were solid in defence, only allowing Condo Blue in for one try in the 50 minutes of play.
Outstanding skill in the attack was shown by the Parkes team, and set plays were carried out successfully, which proved too strong for Condobolin Blue.
Tries were successful by Evie Barnes (2), Ruby Heraghty (1), Corby Fliedner (1), Miley Duff (1), and Ashley Terry (1).
Successful conversions made by Mackenzie Duff (2), and Taylor O'Malley (1).
Final Score Parkes 30 defeated Condobolin Blue 4
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue played two games at Red Bend on Saturday. Their first game was against Red Bend Sky who have been unbeaten this year.
The girls pushed themselves really hard and had many line breaks. A few silly mistakes cost us early in the game which gave Red Bend a good start. That didn't stop the girls, they fought back and played some great footy. The girls defended well with some amazing try saving Tags. During the majority of the game Parkes' attacking side was amazing, but with Red Bend having an early start hit hard with just 6 points between the scores.
Malia Morrison, Leni Constable, and Lillian Gosper all scored a try each with Leni Constable successfully converting a goal. Final score 20-14.
Their second game was against Red Bend Navy. The girls were exhausted with just playing a game before, which resulted in lots of tiredness. Red Bend took the lead putting two quick tries on the board. The girls fought back with Leni Constable making it over the line with a quick dummy half ball. Unfortunately, Red Bend scored a few more times and the girls went down 20-4.
The girls have a bye next weekend. They will regroup before finals with a few hard training sessions.
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White took on Condo in Parkes on Saturday at Pioneer Oval as they displayed a thrilling show of talent.
The day showcased an unstoppable Parkes side showing their skills, force, and determination to come away with the win 32 points to 8.
Khan was a force on the field and showed his power and agility in scoring 4 tries and Jett Clarke striking the kicks.
The boys all worked together as a team and once again our forwards were dedicated in the running of the ball.
We had all the momentum during the whole game, the boys worked hard as a team and showed great sportsmanship.
As the regular season draws to a close, we are looking as a team to head into the finals with our confidence high on the back of this win.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White came up against the Condobolin Rams, winning 36-8 in a very entertaining game of football.
Try scorers were Jack Milne (1), Lachlan Thomas (1), Joel MacGregor (2), and Sonny MacGregor (2).
Jack Milne kicked all 6 conversions successfully.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played Condobolin, taking the win 34-0.
Try scorers were Grace Milne (1), Alana Folau (1), Chloe Magill (1), Jessica Morgan (2), and Elizabeth MacGregor (3).
Grace Milne successfully scored a conversion.
Parkes Junior Rugby League would like to thank their sponsors for their continued support throughout the year. Also, a massive thank you to all the volunteers who helped on the weekend.
This Saturday Parkes White will travel to Forbes to play the Magpies while Parkes Blue have the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.