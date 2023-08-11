K & H Constructions U12s White took on Condobolin on Saturday and took their post team photo spirit out onto the field. It was a tough game of Football with plenty of solid defence, and a positive sign that the boys were able to maintain a close score while keeping the number of penalties relatively low. This will hopefully continue heading into 2 tough matches next weekend against Magpies at Forbes. Saturday's game proved valuable for the team as they continued to work together with discipline, and only allowed a few penalties to sneak in.