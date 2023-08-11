Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Under 10s pay tribute to true clubman Mal Buerckner

By Contributed
August 11 2023 - 12:09pm
Under 10s players from both Parkes and Forbes came together in a show of respect for a true clubman Mal Buerckner who lost his life in 2006. Photo supplied
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League: Parkes White welcomed Condobolin Rams at Pioneer Oval while Parkes Blue travelled to Red Bend for Round 13 on Saturday, 5 August.

