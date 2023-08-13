A woman who downed five Vodka Cruisers and two shots before getting behind the wheel admits she should have known better, a court has heard.
Jade Alexander of Lorking Street, Parkes appeared in Parkes Local Court on July 20, pleading guilty to driving with a middle range PCA.
Solicitor Tijana Hollis told the court the 29-year-old made no excuses for her actions, and asked Magistrate Brett Thomas to consider her early plea of guilty and her need for a licence.
"She realises she should have known better and taken appropriate precautions," Ms Hollis said.
Magistrate Thomas agreed to consider Alexander's situation before convicting her.
"Obviously a lot of people will be affected by you being off the road," he told Alexander.
"Your traffic record is not bad at all, that probably helps you."
Alexander was fined $600, disqualified from driving for three months and handed a 12 month mandatory interlock order.
"Make sure you don't drive until you organise your interlock device," Magistrate Thomas warned her.
According to police facts tendered in court, police were conducting patrols in Parkes on July 19 this year when they stopped Alexander for a random breath test.
Alexander told the officers she had been drinking about an hour prior when her breath returned a positive result.
Her secondary breath analysis taken at the Parkes Police Station showed she had 0.108g of alcohol in her system.
Alexander said she had been at a local pub from about 5.30pm to 8.30pm where she consumed five Cruisers and two shots, the court facts read.
