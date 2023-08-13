Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Jade Alexander convicted for middle range PCA in Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
August 14 2023 - 8:49am
File photo.
A woman who downed five Vodka Cruisers and two shots before getting behind the wheel admits she should have known better, a court has heard.

