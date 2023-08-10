Come along and enjoy a fun family day out at the Tullamore Show on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12. Enter in any of the classes throughout the horses, cattle, poultry or pavilion sections, enjoy a barbecue lunch or treat yourself to lunch and delicious afternoon tea in the luncheon pavilion.
The annual Agricultural Show held at Trundle Showgrounds with the public holiday on Wednesday, August 16.
113th SHOW PROGRAM
Monday, 14 August
8am Working Dog trials.
10am-3pm Pavilion entries taken at show office.
Tuesday, 15 August
9am Pavilion judging commences.
Working Dog trials continue.
1pm Junior judging.
Wednesday 16 August
8am Merino Sheep entries.
8.30am Horse and Show jumping events.
9am Pavilions open.
Championship Dog Show commences.
Poultry judging commences.
9.30am Cattle judging.
Wool judging commences.
10am British Breeds judging.
Kids free roving entertainment by Fairy La La commences.
12pm Lunch available in the marquee catered by Michele Seymour
1pm Merino Sheep presentation.
2.30pm Official address and presentations - Phil Donato MP presentation of 50 years membership.
3pm Dog High Jump.
Gum Boot Throw.
Interest and Events
