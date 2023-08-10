Parkes Champion-Post
Trundle and Tullamore Shows kick-off show circuit for 2023

By Newsroom
August 10 2023 - 12:30pm
Tullamore Show

Come along and enjoy a fun family day out at the Tullamore Show on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12. Enter in any of the classes throughout the horses, cattle, poultry or pavilion sections, enjoy a barbecue lunch or treat yourself to lunch and delicious afternoon tea in the luncheon pavilion.

Local News

