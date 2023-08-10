Second Grade
Parkes Second Grade travelled to Cale Park at Narromine to take on the Dubbo Rhinos.
The first score went to the Boars when Sam Ryan crossed on the far side after a strong attack from the Parkes Boars. Unfortunately the conversion was missed with the Boars having a narrow 5-0 lead three minutes into the game.
At the 19 minute mark, the Rhinos found the line in the far corner to leave the scores at 5-all.
The Boars managed to add three points with a Penalty goal taken by Brendon Bennett, bringing the score to 8-5.
Right on half time the Rhinos barged over the line to bring the score to take the lead 12-8.
After the half time break, the Boars attacked the line but the Rhinos defence held up until the ball was spun wide to find Dyllan Phillips on the fly. He crossed over the try line to add five points for Parkes.
Brendon Bennett added the conversion to take the score Boars 15, Rhinos 12
Brendon Bennett later intercepted the ball on the 22 and ran the full length of field to score under the posts much to the delight and encouragement of the crowd. Brendon Bennett made the conversion.
Following this, the Rhinos scored a run away try, but missed the conversion.
A penalty goal was scored by Brendon Bennett with 11 minutes to go on the clock bringing the scores to Boars 25, Rhinos 17.
With only minutes to go Parkes were awarded another penalty for offside play. Brendon Bennet took a long shot from a fair way out to add three more points to the Boars tally.
The final score was left at Boars 28, Rhinos 17.
Ladies
The Parkes women's squad took on Mudgee Glenwillow Oval for the major semi-final.
After the Boars kicked off, Mudgee ran down the wing to score within the first 40 seconds of the game to bring the score to seven-nil.
Mudgee scored again this time on the wing, before scoring a third try, which was then converted to bring the score to 19-0.
Fourteen minutes in Parkes crossed the line with Kimmy Birmingham who ran 60 metres from the back of the scrum. The try was converted by Ryan Schories to brig the score to Mudgee 19, Parkes 7.
A later try and conversion to Mudgee caused Mudgee to lead 26 - 7 going i to half time.
After a the break, a really strong run from Nat Carauana down the wing took the ball to 22s out. A good all- team play saw Kimmy Birmingham with the ball, who then chipped the ball over the top of the defence, allowing her to get it to the line where Tia picked it up and scored.
This took the score to Mudgee 26, Parkes 12.
Thirty-nine minutes into the game Mudgee scored another try beside the posts and were able to secure the conversion. The final score was Mudgee 33, Parkes 12.
The Boars get a second chance when they face CSU at Spicer Oval next Saturday at 12:30pm.
