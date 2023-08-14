Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Soccer Club is hosting MiniRoos Coaching course

August 14 2023 - 10:30am
Parkes Soccer Club prepares for new generation of coaches
Parkes Soccer is hosting a MiniRoos Coaching Certificate course on Tuesday, August 22 from 6pm at Harrison Park, Parkes.

