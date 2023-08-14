Parkes Soccer Club prepares for new generation of coaches

Parkes Soccer is hosting a MiniRoos Coaching Certificate course on Tuesday, August 22 from 6pm at Harrison Park, Parkes.
This is open to anyone 14 years and over interested in gaining accreditation as a coach for players aged five to nine years old.
Use the QR code to register your attendance.
For more information, contact Parkes Soccer via email PDASAcommittee@outlook.com.au or visit their Facebook page or website.
This weekend will see soccer players take to the field for Round 12 on Saturday, in the Open Juniors, the Rangers will take on Spartans, the Wolves will take on Thunder and the Rovers will take on the Stallions. All three games kicking off at 12:15pm.
The Ladies will play in Round 11 of their season with the Redbacks taking on the Kookaburras and the Coyotes taking on the Raptors. Both games kick off at 1:30pm. The Cougars have a bye.
