Mariah Williams from Parkes selected for her third Oceania Cup with Hockeyroos

By Newsroom
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Parkes product Mariah Williams has been selected for her third Oceania Cup with the Hockeyroos, which doubles as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Parkes product Mariah Williams will return for another Oceania Cup, which doubles as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

