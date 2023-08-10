Parkes Champion-Post
Dorothy Macdonald and Gail McKay presented CWA life membership

By Newsroom
August 11 2023 - 9:30am
Oxley CWA Group president Robyn Miller (centre) presented Gail McKay from the Bogan Gate Branch and Dorothy Macdonald from the Parkes Branch with life membership. Photo supplied
At the Oxley CWA Group Meeting held in Parkes on Saturday, August 5 group president Robyn Miller presented two of our members with Life Membership, Dorothy Macdonald from the Parkes Branch and Gail McKay from the Bogan Gate Branch.

Local News

