What's happening in and around Parkes

Join the River Dreaming Aboriginal Corporation on the evening of Saturday, August 19 from 6:30pm- 8:30pm, for a truly captivating experience beneath the sparkling night sky. This event that takes place at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory on Wiradjuri Country, home of Murriyang the 64-metre radio telescope, promises to take you on a journey to explore the profound impact of ancient astronomers and how their intimate understanding of the celestial heavens guided them in managing their land. Long before the advent of modern technology, these early astronomers relied on their deep knowledge of the night sky to navigate and make sense of the world around them. They observed the stars, tracked the movements of celestial bodies, and used this cosmic understanding to shape their interactions with the land. This event aims to delve into their fascinating wisdom and reveal the invaluable insights they gained through their celestial observations. In addition to the intellectual feast that awaits you, organisers are delighted to offer a culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds. Prepare to indulge in a delightful tasting of traditional bushtucker, a term that encompasses the native Australian cuisine and ingredients sourced from the vast and diverse landscapes of the country. Their skilled chefs have curated a menu showcasing this unique culinary tradition's rich flavours and cultural heritage. To secure your place, be quick, as the number of spots available is limited by getting your ticket at www.123tix.com.au/events/39544/dark-sky-dreaming-astronomy-night?fbclid=IwAR1g-HH2Il-INZ7of6SUDrRcn8T-AVXG2367ikV7zZFL_g0vYx_sjTCKalc.