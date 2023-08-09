What's happening in and around Parkes

Begins Saturday, August 12
It's back! The Parkes Shire's favourite, and one of our busiest, times of the year - show season. As usual we'll kick-off with the Tullamore Show on August 11-12, followed by Trundle Show on August 15-16, Peak Hill Show on August 22-23 and ending with a bang at the Parkes Show on August 28-30.
To get you in the show season mood, check out our photo galleries from last year:
Every Tuesday
Storytime is back at the Parkes Library! The group recently read together Oli and Basil: the Dashing Frogs of Travel by Megan Hess, then made fun frog friends! Storytime is on every Tuesday morning at 10:30am for three to five-year-olds and their parents/carers. Bookings are essential. Phone 6861 2309.
Wednesday, August 16
Parkes Shire Council is holding a second public meeting for flood affected residents at 6pm on Wednesday, August 16 at the Parkes Services Club. An update from various agencies will be provided. Flood affected residents will have the opportunity to advise of further support needed. Attendance is by RSVP only - further details will be provided closer to the event, council said.
Friday, August 18
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch will be once again holding its annual Vietnam Veterans Day service on Friday, August 18 at the Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Hill at 11am. Following the service, the Sub Branch will also be conducting a commemorative luncheon at the Parkes Services Club in the Starlight/Boulevarde Room at 12 noon and tickets can be obtained from Mr Thomas on 0427 624 683 for $40, which covers the luncheon and drinks which are limited to beer, wine and soft drinks. The luncheon is open to all RSL members and the general public, and will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the cessation of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War and commemorate the Battle of Long Tan.
Saturday, August 19
Join the River Dreaming Aboriginal Corporation on the evening of Saturday, August 19 from 6:30pm- 8:30pm, for a truly captivating experience beneath the sparkling night sky. This event that takes place at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory on Wiradjuri Country, home of Murriyang the 64-metre radio telescope, promises to take you on a journey to explore the profound impact of ancient astronomers and how their intimate understanding of the celestial heavens guided them in managing their land. Long before the advent of modern technology, these early astronomers relied on their deep knowledge of the night sky to navigate and make sense of the world around them. They observed the stars, tracked the movements of celestial bodies, and used this cosmic understanding to shape their interactions with the land. This event aims to delve into their fascinating wisdom and reveal the invaluable insights they gained through their celestial observations. In addition to the intellectual feast that awaits you, organisers are delighted to offer a culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds. Prepare to indulge in a delightful tasting of traditional bushtucker, a term that encompasses the native Australian cuisine and ingredients sourced from the vast and diverse landscapes of the country. Their skilled chefs have curated a menu showcasing this unique culinary tradition's rich flavours and cultural heritage. To secure your place, be quick, as the number of spots available is limited by getting your ticket at www.123tix.com.au/events/39544/dark-sky-dreaming-astronomy-night?fbclid=IwAR1g-HH2Il-INZ7of6SUDrRcn8T-AVXG2367ikV7zZFL_g0vYx_sjTCKalc.
Running until November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
During school term
Playgroup is held at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON AND HAPPENING AROUND PARKES:
