Parkes Painting Group AGM was conducted on August 2 at Northparkes Oval Club Rooms.
After a strong financial year, well attended work gatherings, sound registered members and a very well conducted, organised term, all office bearers were returned - chair Kerry Davies, secretary Annette Witherow and treasurer Dianne Hutchins.
Most of our artists have works ready for our shire annual shows and have high hopes of great success and public enjoyment on viewing.
Plans for the Elvis Festival Exhibition are well on the way, this exhibition is always anticipated with enjoyment and the happy party environment of the festival.
Our very popular local artist friend Glen Morton is visiting our region in the coming weeks and will conduct a workshop at Northparkes Oval Club Rooms on Friday, August 25.
Glen is a former Parkes man, now living on the South Coast, and is returning home to help judge the art section at the Parkes Show, like he did last year.
To the benefit of the art community, he's kindly agreed to do another workshop.
One of our long time members Kim Chambers has been recovering from health issues and we wish him well and ready to welcome among us again.
Our very highly regarded oil painter, Alan Wright has contributed a great deal of work in recent times towards providing advanced and more appropriated means of displaying art works with better lighting and subject display.
This always is a matter of concern when exhibiting outside a gallery.
His contribution is of immense value to artworks.
