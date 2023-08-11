Parkes bowlers look to zone championships as nominations open

Twenty Bowlers enjoyed Spring-like weather last Thursday playing 5 games of social pairs bowls on the TV green.
One of the two close games on the day saw Ray Jones and Tony Riordan scrape home to win by 1 shot over Ian Simpson and Tom Furey. Ray and Tony were trailling their more fancied opponents' all game until the 17th end, where they managed to get 3 shots ahead and then hang on to win by the narrowest of margins, 17 shots to 16.
John Corcoran and Mal Porter bowled brilliant bowls all game to easily account for Marty Tighe and Col Hayward, winning 27 shots to 19. The 2 Skips, John and Col, bowled some memorable weighted draw shots, winding back the clock to their own Bowls glory days. Mighty Mal was again at his usual consistent high standard delivering his maroon bowls with good grass and weight.
The second close on the game also resulted in a 1 shot win to Graham Dixon and Geoff Freeman defeating Wal Austin and Gary McPhee, 16 shots to 15. Gary and Wal led by 5 shots after 11 ends, but were over-run by the in-form Geoff and nagging persistence of Graham in the second half of the game, to lose a close one.
The bouncing bowls of Al Affleck and Col Mudie were too good for Bob Freeman and Col Miller, winning by 22 shots to 10. Col and Bob were within 3 shots after the 13th end, but were unable to close the gap over the remaining ends, despite bowling well at times.
John Ward and Rob Tinker held a slender 1 shot lead at the halfway point in their game against Maureen Miller and John Wright, and were playing good red and maroon coloured combined bowls. Maureen and John won 2 consecutive ends, scoring 6 shots on the 13th & 14th ends, opening up the margin to 4 shots, and went on to win by 21 shots to 16.
Last Saturday 18 social Bowlers played one game of triples and 3 games of pairs while also watching the Division 2 Pennants teams bowl against West Dubbo. Our Pennants team Bowlers came from a long way back against the classy Dubbo Bowlers and lost on the big board by only a handful of shots.
The social triples game result was a 1 shot win to the combination of Rod Ford, Bob Freeman and Col Miller who defeated Mal Porter, Noel Johnstone and John Wright in a very unusual scoring game. Team Wright won 7 of the first 11 ends to lead by 9 shots, but then were blown away by Team Miller in the second half of the game. Rod, Bob and Col piled on 14 shots to just 4 shots over the games' remaining 10 ends, winning a remarkable come from behind game by 18 shots to 17. Making the day even better for the 6 Bowlers on this rink was their win in the Lucky Rink jackpot, sharing the jackpot dollars amongst themselves, and re-setting the jackpot total to $100 next week. Well done, lads!
Tom Furey and Guy Ellery had a good win over Marty Tighe and Steve Turner, winning by 23 shots to 14. Tom was determined to leave his mark against his opponents, as well the Bowlers on adjacent rinks, as he bids farewell during his last couple of weeks in Parkes, with his antics and Bowls. He and Guy bowled very well on a tricky rink and were too good for the Club's tall silver timbers.
Rob Irving and Col Hayward played a very even scoring game against Elaine Miller and Col Mudie, in which the scores were close all game, until the 16th end. Elaine and Col won 4 consecutive ends, scoring 7 shots to break the game open and went onto to win by 23 shots to 17.
Tony Riordan and Ian Simpson scored 5 shots on the 8th end to lead by 4 shots in their game against Ray Jones and John Ward. Ray and John returned the favour, winning the next 3 ends, picking up 6 shots, to lead by 2 shots as they turned for home. Tony and Ian scored 3 shots on the 12th end, opening up a slender 1 shot margin, a margin they were able to hold onto, until Ray and John regained the lead on the 19th end. The scores were level on 19 shots each after the 20th end. Ray and John scored 2 shots on the last end to win by that margin, to finish off a very good game of pairs bowls.
On Sunday our two Division 2 Pennants teams played at home against Dubbo Macquarie. Our Pirates Teams won the big board after a convincing win to Team Went and a very close loss for Team Frame. Our two Division 3 teams played at the Railway Bowling Club against the hosts, and recorded a well-deserved win in one match and were soundly defeated in the other match, to lose on the big board by only a handful of shots. Team Mudie enjoyed a hard fought come from behind win, winning 23 shots to 15, whilst Team Tinker had their colours lowered against their highly rated and ranked opponents.
- Marty Tighe
Thirty players turned out for social bowls on Wednesday, August 2.
Winners were Terry Hetherington, Wally Grant and Graham Turner winning 18+27. Runners-up were Ray Griffith and George Greenhalgh winning 17+21. Third place went to Mick Furney and Pauline Currey winning 16+13. Marble 10 came out and the Margins were 1, 6, 8, 9, 13, 21 and 27. The Jackpot this week is $108.
On Saturday, August 5 we had social bowls with 14 players. Winners were Mike Phillips and Pauline Currey winning 15+11. Runners-up were Junior Thorne and Cody Hando winning 13+9.
Division Pennants
Our Division 3 Section 2 team suffered a 5-Nil loss to Narromine on Saturday at home and recovered for a 4-1 win over Macquarie on Sunday at home.
Our Division 3 Section 4 team also suffered a 5-Nil loss on Saturday to Molong at home and they bounced back Sunday to defeat the Parkes Town Club 4-1 at home.
Our Division 4 team had a narrow 4-1 loss to Caragabal at home on Saturday but turned it around on Sunday to defeat Tullamore 5-Nil at home.
This weekend we see our Division 3 Section 2 team travel to Narromine on Sunday for a must win clash against Narromine.
Our Division 3 Section 4 team travel to Molong on Sunday in another must win clash with Molong.
Our Division 4 team travel to Peak Hill on Saturday and Caragabal on Sunday.
Good luck to all teams.
Championships
We have had our first game of Major Single on Friday after the draws were released on Thursday with Geoff Leonard winning a nail bitter against Jake Brown after Jake lead 20-16, then 21-17. Geoff took off winning the next 7 ends to record a 25-21 victory.
Championship draws are up on the board at the club. Please get your games played by the play by dates or organise a sub or an extension.
Zone Championships
Nominations are open for the Zone 4 Triples and Fours in Open, Senior and Reserve grades. Nominations close for this on Saturday, August 19.
This week for those not playing Division Pennants, we have social bowls on Saturday, August 12 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm and everyone is welcome to come have a roll with loan bowls available at the club.
Coming up we are hosting the State Over 40's Pairs on Saturday, August 19 with the finals being played on Sunday, August 20. We also have the Bob Collins Memorial Day on Sunday, August 20 at 10am, teams of 3 or single entries.
In the club on Friday, August 11 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($100), joker draw ($900) and the Bistro serving up the best home cooked meals in Parkes from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
What a cracker of a day for bowls! Perfect weather, a slight breeze from the south wafting across the green. Thanks to our Ground Control volunteers, the green was in top order.
The Grade 4 pennants' teams played their 1st round at home, hosting Orange Ex-Services. Two very close matches resulted in one win & one loss, with Parkes/Forbes(F) going down by just 3 shots overall.
Fran Dixon, Lynn Ryan, Lorraine Baker & Lea Orr won 21 - 19, while Kay Craft, Lyn Simmonds(F), Merilyn Rodgers & Sue White(F) went down 20 - 15. Thanks to our manager Eileen Bradley & Umpire Liz. Well played everyone, good luck on Thursday versus Canowindra, an away game.
Grade 3's will open their account on Thursday, playing Cowra 2's at Cowra. All the best!
In social games, Rhona Went/Jan McPhee/Marja Iffland/Kim Evans played the stronger game to beat Betsy Johnstone/Maureen Miller/Elaine Miller/Heather Harvey in a "battle of the sisters"!
Helen Heraghty/Gwenda Carty/Carol Reed/Joan Simpson quietly went about their business on rink 13, putting paid to any hopes of fortune by Lil Thompson/Chris Curteis/Maria Willcockson.
Lucky 100's club winners were Elaine & Merilyn, as well as 3 visitors, who left the club smiling.
Next Tuesday, 15 August, Grade 3 pennants will be playing Orange City at home - should be good spectator sport! To play social bowls on that day, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30 am, with all play to begin at 10 am. All welcome!
Milk n Mats social roster: Chris Curteis
- Lea Orr
Two of the many 'lefties' from the Forbes club featured in last Thursday's twin-towns veterans golf competition with the well organised Allan Rees playing his best for some time leading the way home scoring 40 points from Barry Shine next best on 38.
Keeping it in the host club Forbes' Brian Clarke was awarded the 'burner' ball taking the highly sort after encouragement award.
Nearest-to-pins on the ninth hole went the Parkes pair of Mick Bond and John Dwyer in A and B grade respectively while Forbes' Alf Davies won the A grade on the 18th hole and Rob Staples of Parkes the B grade winner.
In the twin-towns shield Forbes taking their best six scores from 21 players posted 221 points to win comfortably from Parkes (14 players) on 201 points.
The ball sweep went to 35 points with the winners as follows: 37 points - Les Little (F) and Lex Hodges (P); 36 - Rob Staples (P) and Steve Uphill (F); 35 - Alf Davies. Jeff Haley and Kim Herbert (F) and Mick Bond (P).
This week Parkes will stage the twin-towns competition, while Thursday week West Wyalong will host the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association 18-hole competition.
- John Dwyer
