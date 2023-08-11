Parkes bowlers look to zone championships as nominations open

The social triples game result was a 1 shot win to the combination of Rod Ford, Bob Freeman and Col Miller who defeated Mal Porter, Noel Johnstone and John Wright in a very unusual scoring game. Team Wright won 7 of the first 11 ends to lead by 9 shots, but then were blown away by Team Miller in the second half of the game. Rod, Bob and Col piled on 14 shots to just 4 shots over the games' remaining 10 ends, winning a remarkable come from behind game by 18 shots to 17. Making the day even better for the 6 Bowlers on this rink was their win in the Lucky Rink jackpot, sharing the jackpot dollars amongst themselves, and re-setting the jackpot total to $100 next week. Well done, lads!