Students from Trundle Central School spent time learning about the effects of alcohol, drugs, and distractions when they participated in experiences provided by a driving simulator.
"Students organised in pairs were provided two experiences on the simulator," said Ken Engsmyr of Parkes Rotary Club.
With "impaired driving" module a participant first drives for about five minutes to experience normal driving conditions. Then they stop, the simulator screens blur a little, the image on the screen rocks, and delays are inserted into braking and steering responses.
The participant drives again for about five minutes.
The difference between normal and impaired driving is compared by means of a statistical report.
The experience provides a powerful demonstration of the potential effects of drugs, alcohol, and fatigue on driving ability.
It's an experience that cannot be responsibly provided "for real" with real drugs or real alcohol in a real vehicle on a real road.
The effect of distraction is demonstrated by asking a driver to maintain control of a vehicle while being distracted by text messages, trying to pick up an object from the cabin floor, and taking selfies.
The participant experiences how difficult it is to maintain control of a vehicle when distracted.
Harry, a student from Trundle Central said after trying to drive the simulator when distracted: "It's much harder to drive while distracted because you are not focussing on the road anymore."
MORE SCHOOL NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.