Trundle Central School students learn from new driving simulator

By Ken Engsmyr
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 9:59am
Alice Bridger and Narella Thornton-McKellar with the Rotary driving simulator at Trundle Central School. Photo by Ken Engsmyr
Students from Trundle Central School spent time learning about the effects of alcohol, drugs, and distractions when they participated in experiences provided by a driving simulator.

