The 2023 CWAS AstroFest was a resounding success.
Held over the weekend of July 22-23, it attracted participants from across Australia.
One of the highlights of the AstroFest was the announcement of the winning images in the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition.
Sydney based photographer, Jong Lee, was named the overall winner for his beautiful nightscape image, "Rising Together".
The Photo Editor's Choice award went to Kelvin Hennessy, for his image, "Cape Byron Lighthouse Moonrise".
World-renowned astrophotographer, Dr David Malin, after whom the competition is named, judged the overall winner as the best in show.
The judging panel included Phil Hart, Peter Ward, and Alex Cherney, all previous winners of the David Malin Awards, and of numerous other national and international astrophotography competitions.
It was not just technical skill that was awarded.
The prizes went to pictures that captured the beauty of the sky and the intrinsic interest of astronomy in an aesthetically pleasing manner.
Skywatcher Australia supported the competition with prizes to the value of $10,000.
The awarded images will be exhibited in two parallel exhibitions.
The first will be on show at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory's Visitors Centre for the entire year.
The second exhibition, organised by the Powerhouse Museum, will tour Australia beginning in October.
Last year's exhibitions were viewed by around 200,000 people Australia-wide, making it the largest photographic exhibition in the country.
On Sunday, July 23, events moved to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory's Visitors Centre.
The permanent exhibition was officially opened by Dr David Malin and the invited dignitaries.
Also, the members of the Central West Astronomical Society set-up telescopes in the grounds of the Visitors Centre, to show the stars and planets to the public, in daytime.
To view the winning images in the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition, visit the website: davidmalinawards.com
