Last weekend saw over 100 people participating in National Tree Day events in Forbes and Parkes.
A massive thank you to our volunteers who enjoyed a good catch up as well as planting over 600 plants over the two days. A massive thanks to Forbes Shire Council and Parkes Shire Council for their support in delivering the two events.
The weather for the Parkes 2022 National Tree Day was the worst that we have ever experienced for the event, but 2023 totally made up for it! We welcomed more than 80 volunteers, including Cr Bill Jayet, Cr Jacob Cass, yep, myself Cr Marg Applebee to plant 500 trees at the Akuna Wetland. Mayor Cr Ken Keith acknowledged volunteers and Environmental Officer Michael Chambers gave an overview of the Akuna Road Wetland site.
After planting, mulching and watering was completed at both sites, reflection on the event with a sausage sanger was welcome.
It was fantastic to see so many wonderful volunteers turn out on the day. Our focus is working together as a community and increasing habitat and connectivity for local fauna.
"We have had some of our community attending for many years, but are always excited to see new faces" said Central West Lachlan Landcare Chairperson, Margot Jolly.
"We aim to plant well and mulch well when they are established to minimise follow up watering" said Landcare Coordinator, Marg Applebee.
National Tree Day events are supported by Toyota and we are grateful for the ongoing support of Parkes and Forbes Toyota, providing shirts, gloves and hats.
