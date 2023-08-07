The weather for the Parkes 2022 National Tree Day was the worst that we have ever experienced for the event, but 2023 totally made up for it! We welcomed more than 80 volunteers, including Cr Bill Jayet, Cr Jacob Cass, yep, myself Cr Marg Applebee to plant 500 trees at the Akuna Wetland. Mayor Cr Ken Keith acknowledged volunteers and Environmental Officer Michael Chambers gave an overview of the Akuna Road Wetland site.