Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

National Tree Day at Akuna Wetland in Parkes

By Marg Applebee
August 7 2023 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last weekend saw over 100 people participating in National Tree Day events in Forbes and Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.