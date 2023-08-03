Here are the sports results from July 29-30 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 13: Dubbo FC 3 def Parkes Cobras 2
Round 13
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats bye
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen bye
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Parkes Spacemen bye
Round 14 - final round
First grade:
League tag:
Final round
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 92 def CSU Mitchell 14
Second grade: CSU Mitchell forfeit
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women 24 def CSU Mitchell 7
Under 16s: Parkes Junior Boars 43 def Orange Emus/Wellington 13
Round 12 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 9.8.62 def Bathurst Giants 6.4.40
Round 12 Women: Bathurst City 2 def Parkes United 1
Round 10 Men: Parkes United 4 def Orange Wanderers 2
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.