Parkes Champion-Post
News/Local News

Insurance Council of Australia welcomes Parliamentary flood response inquiry

By Newsroom
August 2 2023 - 9:00am
Homes were swept from their foundations in a fatal and destructive flood event unlike anything Eugowra had experienced. Picture by Farmpix Photography November 2022
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has welcomed the announcement by Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones of a Parliamentary Inquiry into insurers' response to the 2022 floods.

Local News

