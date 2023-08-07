Students, staff and community of Middleton Public School came together on Friday, June 23, for their annual NAIDOC Day celebrations.
Special guest and Wiradjuri Elder, Larry Brandy, spent the day with our students immersing them in the Indigenous culture through storytelling, artefacts and dance.
As well as spending time with Larry, students completed an artwork, based on the theme poster 'For Our Elders', which will be displayed at school. This recognises the important role elders have played and continue to play in our communities and families.
Each class also undertook some special lessons that connected them to Indigenous stories, artworks, music and significant peoples in their classroom.
Thank you to our wonderful community members who came along for the school ceremony and barbecue lunch.
The new term is under way at Middleton Public School now, with plenty happening.
Peer support lessons have launched, with Year 5 and 6 students doing a wonderful job of teaching their group members about optimism.
Last week was Education Week and students have been very excited to share what they've been working on with their families.
MORE SCHOOL NEWS AROUND PARKES:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.