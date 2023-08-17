Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cardboard exhibition next on the agenda for Parkes creatives

By Newsroom
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The upcoming cardboard exhibition is a new and exciting community exhibition with a difference. File photo
The upcoming cardboard exhibition is a new and exciting community exhibition with a difference. File photo

There's an exciting community exhibition with a difference coming up in September and Parkes residents are invited to get involved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.