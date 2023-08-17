There's an exciting community exhibition with a difference coming up in September and Parkes residents are invited to get involved.
The medium for this new exhibition will be cardboard - we said it was with a difference!
"You can build with it, paint on it, sculpt with it, make furniture from it - just get creative with cardboard!" Cultural, Education and Library Services Manager Kerryn Jones said.
The show will be held in the Coventry Room from September 8-29.
For those interested in entering a piece of work in the exhibition it will need to be delivered to the Coventry Room on September 4 or 5 between 10am and 5pm.
When you drop off the work, you will provide your details and an indication as to whether your work will be for sale (sales will be by donation rather than a set price and all donations will go toward the cost of the evening).
Free cardboard art workshops will also be held in the Marramarra Makerspace alongside the exhibition and works created in the workshops will be added to the show.
"So the exhibition will continue to grow over the month of September," Ms Jones said.
The final night of the exhibition will be a free celebration of the completed show, with works for sale by donation (unless the artist has indicated they are not for sale).
Workshop 1 - will take place on September 8: This opening event (featuring a curated exhibition of all the works delivered on September 4-5) will include a cardboard art workshop.
Workshop 2 - September 9: This workshop will be held in the Makerspace and is especially for children (and parents).
Workshop 3 - September 16: This workshop is designed for anyone to continue contributing to the exhibition.
Bookings for the cardboard workshops and for the exhibition closing event can be made at the Parkes Library.
"Let's see what fabulous art works we can make from humble cardboard!" Ms Jones said.
