The Parkes hockey fields were swarming with masters players, their biggest supporters and members of the Parkes community over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It was the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships, the first time Parkes has hosted the titles in six years.
And while Parkes didn't come away with a state champion from its six teams entered, we did have two runners-up.
The Parkes 40s Division 1 and the Parkes 40s Division 2.
Meanwhile our remaining teams all placed fourth in the state.
At the opening ceremony on Saturday afternoon, long-serving players from the 55 teams representing were recognised with Waratah Service Awards. Among them was our own Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach (their story next week).
So too recognised were the most senior players at the tournament - from just down the Henry Parkes Way in Orange was 83-year-old Gail Pringle. She was followed by 82-year-olds, also from around the corner, Lyn Blinkhorne from Dubbo and Elizabeth Smith from Bathurst.
Parkes' most senior players were Fran Dixon and Maureen Massey at 74 and 72 years old respectively and impressively playing in the Over 40s, and are now runners-up.
It was a special tournament for both women - for Fran, she had the opportunity to play alongside her three daughters in the 40s just like she did in 2017.
For Maureen, a former teacher, she played with six ex-students from Parkes East Public School and who she coached in school hockey teams.
"It was a beautiful experience," Massey said
The following are Parkes' results from the championships.
40s Division 1 - Runners-up
0-1 loss to Northern Sydney Beaches2.
5-0 win over Illawarra (goals to Cherie Johnstone 2, Naomi Spark 2, Sue McGrath).
5-0 win over Orange (Denise Gersbach 3, Janelle Thompson, Jill Hay).
0-2 loss to Northern Sydney Beaches3.
2-0 semi-final win over Orange (Denise Gersbach, Naomi Spark).
0-2 loss in final to Northern Sydney Beaches3.
40s Division 2 - Runners-up
0-0 Draw with Metro South West.
2-0 win over Goulburn (Kellie Westcott, Jane Mattiske).
1-1 draw with Bathurst (Cherie Simpson).
3-2 win over Wagga Wagga Tumut (Kylie Butler, Tracy Hambridge 2).
4-0 win over Northern Sydney Beaches (Jane Mattiske, Tracy Hambridge 2, Cherie Simpson).
0-4 loss to Wagga Wagga.
34s Division 2 - 4th place
0-2 loss to Dubbo.
0-2 loss to Illawarra South Coast.
0-3 loss to Southern Highlands.
1-3 loss to Dubbo in 3v4 play-off (M'Lissa Ross).
34s Division 1 - 4th place
0-1 loss to Lithgow.
1-1 draw with Orange (Casey Miles).
1-1 draw with Metro South West (Mel Wheatley).
1-1 draw with Goulburn (Casey Miles).
3-0 win over Bathurst (Mel Wheatley, Teegan Rodgers, Casey Miles).
0-0 draw with Northern Sydney Beaches.
34s Division 4 - 4th place
0-4 loss to Wagga Wagga.
0-8 loss to Southern Highlands.
1-4 loss to Bathurst.
0-2 loss to Southern Highlands.
4-4 draw with Bathurst.
50s Division 2 - 4th place
1-1 draw with Southern Highlands.
1-0 loss to Orange.
1-0 loss to Wagga Wagga.
1-0 loss to Bathurst.
2-0 win over Illawarra South Coast.
2-0 win over Lithgow.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
