Parkes rugby league has a very special event this Sunday, raising funds and awareness of something very close to the Spacies' hearts.
Parkes Spacemen president Tony Dywer said the club decided to do a fundraising round within the Peter McDonald Premiership this year, with a focus on raising community awareness in regard to mental health and suicide.
"We as a club have been touched by suicide and we felt it necessary that we make people aware of Safe Haven and what they provide," he said.
Under 18s coach Will Wardle is the brains behind what's happening this Sunday.
Wardle has donated his coaching money back to the club so the Spacemen could buy special jumpers to wear in their home game this weekend.
Parkes takes on Dubbo Macquarie at Pioneer Oval this Sunday, August 6, and after the match everyone is welcome to go on down to the Coachman Hotel for the jumper auction.
All proceeds will go towards helping Safe Haven, Dwyer said.
Safe Havens are part of the Towards Zero Suicide Initiative and we are fortunate to have one right here in Parkes - in Clarinda Street.
Safe Haven is an alternative to the emergency department for people who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or are otherwise in distress.
It is a non-clinical environment and is fully staffed by peer workers with lived experience of recovery.
Safe Haven offers a safe space for its visitors: this may include a one on one conversation with a peer worker or access to a range of activities, including mindfulness, relaxation, the use of sensory equipment, massage chair, various games. Attending the Safe Haven gives a person choice in how to use the space.
Visitors also have the opportunity to complete a safety/wellness plan which helps identify key areas of need, access to services, as well as support people such as family and carers.
All age groups are welcome and anyone can refer to the service.
No Medicare card or appointments necessary and no medical records are kept unless requested by the visitor, or unless emergency services are engaged due to risk of serious harm.
The team offers a 72 hour follow up phone call to all visitors who access the service.
Since March 2022, Safe Haven, Parkes has welcomed 1300 visitors through the doors.
They have been forming partnerships with service providers and holding events through the year such as Naidoc, Pride month, Women and Men's health, Youth Week, Senior's Week, National Week of Deaf people and White Ribbon, just to name a few.
Safe Haven holds a family and carers morning tea on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
