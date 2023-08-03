Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Spacemen to support Parkes Safe Haven to raise more awareness

By Newsroom
August 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spaceman Joey Dwyer models the special jumper Parkes will wear against Dubbo Macquarie this Sunday to raise money for mental health. Picture supplied
Spaceman Joey Dwyer models the special jumper Parkes will wear against Dubbo Macquarie this Sunday to raise money for mental health. Picture supplied

Parkes rugby league has a very special event this Sunday, raising funds and awareness of something very close to the Spacies' hearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.