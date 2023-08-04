A novel 2 person Ambrose was played on Saturday with 96 players heading out onto the fairways.
The event was sponsored by our surviving life members, and we thank them for their involvement with the club.
The round also served as a qualifier for the NSW Keno Let's Play competition.
The morning round was dotted by a few scuddy showers but that didn't stop the intrepid golfers from playing but it was the mid-morning and after golfers that cleaned up the spoils.
Best in on the day were Finne Latu and Anthony Riach with their power game taming the par 5s and their touch around the greens scoring maximum points.
They managed a handful of birdies to supplement the pars and get them home by a point from another well-matched pairing in James O'Donoghue and Matt Lawryk who pooled a 62 point game.
Both these teams qualified for the Keno regional matches.
As always, the Smith twins, Myles and Blake with a 62.5 and Michael Dumesny and Shaun Bateson with 63 and Aaron Gaffey and Blake Parker on 63.75 were very close behind the winners.
In the ladies teams Leone Stevenson pairing up with Cath Kelly proved too strong on the day and the Manly supporters Reg and Lynn Davison were triumphant in the mixed pair.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Peter Boschman at 185, the Harvey Norman 11th by Kyle Hando at 144cm and the 18th by Rod Kiley who managed to hole his second shot, an eagle, to add to his many memorable moments on the course.
The lucrative 11th hole was won by Kyle Hando at 144cm this week.
A reminder to club members that the Parkes Open weekend is now open for nominations, and these can be made online.
If you have any queries, see a member of the match committee or speak to the ProShop.
Ball winners were Jim O'Donoghue and Matt Lawryk 62, Myles and Blake Smith 62.5, Michael Dumesny and Shaun Bateson 63, Aaron Gaffet and Blake Parker 63.75, Jack Matthews and Brad Wales 64, Ian Phipps and Phil Smith 64.25, Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman 64.25, Jake Thompson and Ray White 64.25, John Green and Wayne Powter 64.5.
Captain Cath and President David had a tie this week, which was a good result for David.
18 Hole Men's Telescope Tyres - Hankook Gold August Monthly Medal Sponsored with Day Sponsor AA Blatch and 18 Hole Ladies 5th GOLFNSW Medal and Club Medal Sponsored by Central West Glass.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.