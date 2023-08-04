Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Latu, Riach team win Parkes Golf Club's novel 2 person Ambrose, qualify for Keno regional matches

By Peter Bristol
August 4 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday's novel 2 person Ambrose attracted 96 players. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Saturday's novel 2 person Ambrose attracted 96 players. Photo by Jenny Kingham

A novel 2 person Ambrose was played on Saturday with 96 players heading out onto the fairways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.