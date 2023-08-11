Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes, Forbes, Lachlan councils host annual Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum

By Newsroom
August 11 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Finemore sharing his company's experience with with Seeing Machines' Driver Monitoring System. Picture supplied
Ron Finemore sharing his company's experience with with Seeing Machines' Driver Monitoring System. Picture supplied

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight recently at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.