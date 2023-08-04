With the official opening of the Spicer Oval amenities on Saturday, there was a good crowd on hand to watch three strong games of country rugby on the weekend.
U16's
The day opened with the U16 taking on the Orange Emus/Wellington team who travelled across for the match. The strong combinations in the team led by Kyan Rathbone, Sonny MacGregor and Ewan Moody took a well-earned 43-12 win.
The team coached by Chris Summerhayes continues to impress and demonstrate skills which will bode them well as the finals approach.
Next week they travel to Orange to face the OEW again - on their home turf.
Ladies
The Boars Ladies ran on against CSU Mitchell in the final round of the women's home and away series. With a couple of key players unavailable for the match the ladies took to the field full of fight
Tiarne Hamam crossed for the first of her 3 tries, at the 6 minute mark, then easily converted her own. The Boars forward pack defence interrupted all forward movements of the CSU team. With frustration leading to mistakes the Boars ladies were quick to capitalise on. At half time Boars had a 12 - 0 lead.
Emma Evans in a strong display of leg strength pushed across the line to score in the second half. Tiarne Hamam scored her 3rd try and converted. CSU found the line after a lopping ball was intercepted and run through the centres. But it was too little too late with the Boars taking the match 24-7.
The win consolidated the ladies second place on the competition CWRU Westfund North Cup ladder
Now the ladies start the challenge of the finals series and will face the Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Oval this Saturday August 5th, kicking off at 12:20pm.
2nd Grade
CSU Mitchell were unable to field a team for the last round of the series so the Boars Seconds had a well earned break - however several team members did enjoy a bit of game time from the bench in the first grade match.
The team finished in 3rd place on the competition ladder so start their finals journey on Sunday August 6th in Narromine against the Dubbo Rhinos. The elimination final commences at 1:30pm at Cale Oval.
1st Grade
Jake Elliott led the team out in his 150th game for the Parkes Boars. Elliott was presented with his jumper by his father Stuart Elliott prior to the match.
From the kick off the Boars gathered the ball and sent it wide to Tupou Vereti (Freddy) on the wing. Bringing the ball back into the centre he crossed the line to give the Boars the first points within 30 seconds off the start. Jacob Hardy added the extras.
The Boars scrum with Jason Lowe, Jake Elliott, Rory Nock and Lewis Gravatt completely dominated the students. Mitchell Westcott and Chris Parker kept busy around the flank making the most of the fast pace of the Boars attack.
Ben Ryan directed the forwards while Mick Watt led the backs from the full back position
The Boars outclassed the students in all areas of the match. Several of the Boars bench took on a support role for CSU donning the yellow jumper as the regular players started to fade.
Jacob Hardy's boot was on fire, kicking 16 points for the team in a confident display.
Final score was a blow out 92-14
Try scorers: Boars Dyllan Phillips x4, Mesake Kurukitoga x3, Tupou Vereti, Lewis Gravatt, Ben Ryan and Jason Lowe. Conversions: Jacob Hardy x8, Brendon Bennet x2, Tupou Vereti x1.
CSU: Jonah Ruzgas, Oliver William-Hamilton. Conversions Oliver Willian-Hamilton x2
The win seals the Boars second place on the CWRU New Holland Cup 1st grade ladder.
Next Saturday the team travel to Mudgee to face the minor premiers Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow stadium. Kick off is 3:15pm.
