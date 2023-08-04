Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

All the action Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League games at Condobolin

By Contributed
August 4 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League's Blue took on the Rams as they travelled to Condobolin on Saturday, July 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.