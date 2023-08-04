Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League's Blue took on the Rams as they travelled to Condobolin on Saturday, July 29.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue played two games on the weekend.
Competition close to final minute
Their first game was against Condo Gold in a very entertaining game with the score ending in a 16 all draw.
Condobolin kicked off first, and within a minute fullback Malia Morrison sped her way through a gap putting the ball over the line with the conversion successful by Alyra Williams.
The girls played well as a team, with lots of positive talk, supporting each other on and off the field.
There was some fantastic defence from Kelsey Finnegan, Miley Nash, and Chelsey Norris throughout the game.
Great hands by Alyra who intercepted a fantastic ball and scoring a runaway try and converting her own try, taking the score to 12-0.
Right on halftime Condobolin hit back, intercepting a ball from Parkes going over the line and converting the try to make the score 12-6.
A few errors from both teams down Parkes' end made it difficult for Parkes to keep defending their line and Condo went over to even up the score.
A penalty in Condo's half saw Laylah Logan and Miley Nash breaking the line, giving Kasey Morgan an opening, and making her way over the try line to score, putting Parkes in the lead 16-12.
With three mins remaining, Condo went over the line to make it 16 all. Well done, girls!
Parkes away to early start
Their second game was against Condobolin Blue and again the girls played a great game, taking the win 36-4.
Alyra Williams scored Parkes' opening try within the first five minutes of the game and converting the try.
We saw some solid defence from Lillian Gosper, Alana Finnegan and Haylee Lewis who consistently tagged Condo's attacking side and kept them from making any ground.
A strong run from Lillian who came out of nowhere, showing her skills by defending off five players and running 60m, then passes the ball to Alana who scores under the post, taking the score to 12-0.
Kiarah Petrie, Myla-Rose Studdert and Kasey Morgan provided some fantastic runs which opened up Condobolin's defence putting Ayesha Carruthers over the line to score another try for Parkes.
Wingers, Emily White, and Tabitha Wright were amazing out on the wing, dropping back on the 5th ball and coming in when having a run.
A forced error from Parkes put Condobolin over the try line with the conversion unsuccessful.
After halftime, Zahra Ellis was impressive taking the ball over the line after running half the length of the field. Alyra successfully kicked the conversion taking the score to 22-4.
A few positional changers to the game at halftime saw Emma Hando fill in as fullback, defending well and giving lots of direction from the back.
Again, Lillian was too fast for Condo, and scored another two tries with Alyra kicking a conversion, bringing the score to 32-4.
With 4mins to go, Laylah Logan found an opening up the sideline and made her way over the line adding another 4 points on the board with the final score being 36-4.
After each try the girls got together and celebrated a post-try celebration. It was very entertaining to watch.
The girls would like to thank Troy and Samantha Gosper for stepping in as coach and league safe and for helping the girls get organised during both games.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue played Condobolin on Saturday.
The boys played a solid game but unfortunately went down 40-24 Condo's way.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue went down to Condobolin 20-16 in a close game.
The boys put on some solid tackles and played with great skill.
It was good to see lots of positive talk on the field from the boys.
Come on down to Pioneer Oval on Saturday, August 5 and cheer on Parkes White as they play Condobolin starting at 9am when the U10s play for the Mal Buerckner Cup followed by the other teams.
Parkes Blue will travel to Red Bend.
