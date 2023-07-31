You should eat more of these high fibre foods

What is fibre, how it can boost your overall health and well-being, and what can happen if you don't eat enough of it. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

By now, it's pretty much common knowledge that fibre is a central component of a good, balanced diet. Most people associate it with constipation relief; and while that is indeed one of fibre's health benefits, it has many others besides.

Fortunately, increasing your intake of dietary fibre is both easy and palatable. Numerous delicious foods are good sources of fibre. There are also many fibre supplements on the market.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We must first understand what fibre is, how it can boost your overall health and well-being, and what can happen if you don't eat enough of it.

What is dietary fibre?

Fibre naturally occurs in plants. It is also known as roughage and bulk. The main thing to understand about fibre is that, unlike carbs, proteins, and fats, our bodies are not able to digest it. Fibre is not broken down and absorbed by the digestive system. That means it passes through and exits your body more or less intact. However, there is some variation here, depending on the type of fibre.

Soluble fibre is fibre that dissolves in water. When this happens, it takes on a gel-like consistency which functions as a sort of sponge that soaks up fat, cholesterol, and glucose. (You can perhaps anticipate some of its health benefits from that fact.)

Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water. It facilitates the movement of food through your GI tract and adds bulk to your stool.

What are the benefits of dietary fibre?

Dietary fibre-both soluble and insoluble-is good for your health. Here are some of its main benefits.

Protects your gut

Put simply, fibre is very good for your gut. Research indicates that it can help lower your risk of various gastrointestinal conditions including diverticulosis, haemorrhoids, and bowel cancer. High fibre diets are also associated with increased levels of beneficial gut bacteria.

Promotes regular bowel habits

We noted that insoluble fibre, which doesn't dissolve in water, has the effect of bulking up your stool. It also makes your stool softer. This helps prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements. And because it absorbs water and adds bulk, fibre also makes diarrhoea less likely.

Regulates blood sugar

People with type 2 diabetes, or those who are at risk of developing diabetes, are advised to eat plenty of fibre. That's because fibre acts to slow down the rate at which your body absorbs sugar. A diet high in fibre makes it much easier to manage blood glucose levels. As a result, your risk of developing diabetes-related health complications goes down.

Lowers cholesterol

When soluble fibre dissolves in water, it absorbs cholesterol. This cholesterol is then shuttled through your system, exiting it along with the fibre. Thus, consuming a lot of fibre can help minimise your risk of developing high cholesterol. If you already have high cholesterol, fibre can help keep it under control, which has the effect of boosting your heart health.

Helps maintain a healthy weight

Fibre makes you feel fuller, faster. A meal that contains lots of fibre makes you feel satisfied after eating fewer calories, compared to a meal with a low fibre content. By incorporating more fibre into your diet, you will consume less calories without feeling as though you're starving yourself. Combining a high fibre diet with regular exercise is a sure-fire way to lose excess weight and keep it off.

Consequences of not eating enough fibre

In spite of its importance to our health, most people do not consume the recommended amount of dietary fibre. Research indicates that people who eat a diet low in fibre are at an increased risk of developing a wide range of health issues, including but not limited to:

Constipation

Diverticulosis

Haemorrhoids

Spastic colon (aka irritable bowel syndrome)

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease

Certain types of cancer

Foods high in fibre

Below is a short list of foods which are great sources of fibre and which you should endeavor to eat more of.