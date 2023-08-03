Parkes Champion-Post
Tullamore animal genetics practitioner Mark Mortimer awarded Helen Newton Turner Medal

By Newsroom
August 3 2023 - 11:30am
Tullamore animal genetics practitioner Mark Mortimer has been awarded the prestigious Helen Newton Turner Medal following an official ceremony in Perth. Picture supplied
Tullamore animal genetics practitioner Mark Mortimer has been awarded the prestigious Helen Newton Turner Medal for his major contributions to Australia's livestock genetics research and development.

