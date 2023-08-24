Cynara Jones has made local history by becoming the Parkes Show Society's first female president.
And she's just about to enjoy her first Parkes Show in the role, with the 142nd event kicking off on Monday.
The Show Society also has its first all-female team of office bearers in Cynara, treasurer Jenny Kingham and secretary Michelle Hoey.
Cynara has a great fondness for the Parkes Show after seeing the positive impact on and how much it means to the community.
She's been part of the show committee for 11 years now and a vice president since 2014.
"I remember going to the show with my husband and boys and having so much fun," Cynara said.
"I love all the effort put into it and I said 'I want to be involved in this, I want to be involved in the community', it's so much fun.
"I was 26 years old then, and I'm still loving it."
Cynara has always wanted to make a big contribution to the committee and the show so the thought of taking on the presidency one day had crossed her mind.
"I wanted to be the first female president, I want to make a difference," she said.
"It's a maximum of five years as president on the committee so I knew we needed a new president this year.
"It's such a great community event, it has something for everyone and I just want to see it continue."
Excitingly what's added to the diversity of this year's committee is last year's Parkes Show Young Woman Sarah Townsend, who's taken on a vice president role no less.
And Cynara is thrilled.
Every year the winner of the Young Woman competition is invited to join the show committee.
"We saw something in Sarah, she seemed keen and interested," Cynara said.
"I actually rang Sarah and told her 'I want to nominate you for vice president', I think she'll stick around Parkes for a while longer."
It was Sarah's experience in the Young Woman competition and how much she enjoyed it that motivated her to get involved.
"Yeah I've been thrown in the deep end," she laughed.
With the countdown to the 2023 Parkes Show well and truly underway, Cynara admitted she is nervous.
"But I'm always nervous," she laughed.
"And I'm excited.
"We've got some great entertainment this year."
Entertainment such as new attractions like duck races where showgoers can pick a duck and name it, a new clown, Trackskill V8 utes, a magician named Dane Certificate and joining him in the Blatch Pavilion is Helly Hoops.
Helly Hoops will have a giant bubble performance, mini circus act with juggling balls and spinning plates, and a workshop for the kids with hula hoops and bubbles.
Along with all the other regular entertainment that we all know and love - horse, sheep, cattle and poultry events, shearing, animal nursery, exhibits, sideshow alley and show rides, dog jumping, ute barrell racing and of course the fireworks and demolition derby.
There were hopes the new main pavilion would be ready in time for this year's show but unfortunately it is still under construction so there will be no pavilion or grand stand again this year.
Workers are now aiming for a completion date in October for the new pavilion.
Either way, you won't want to miss this year's Parkes Show that runs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Check out the photos from show season around the Parkes Shire so far:
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.