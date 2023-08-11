Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Waratah Awards for Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach from Parkes for service to hockey

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes women Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach were presented Waratah Service Awards at the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships in Parkes. Photo by Christine Little
Parkes women Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach were presented Waratah Service Awards at the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships in Parkes. Photo by Christine Little

Hockey in Parkes and beyond doesn't come together for our children, youth and communities without people like Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.