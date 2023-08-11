Hockey in Parkes and beyond doesn't come together for our children, youth and communities without people like Tracey Chambers and Denise Gersbach.
When Parkes hosted the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships from July 28-30, at its opening ceremony, long-serving players were recognised with Waratah Service Awards.
And among the 13 announced were Tracey and Denise from Parkes Hockey.
Parkes Hockey Incorporated nominated the women for a Waratah Award to recognise their service and dedication, not only to Parkes but hockey on a larger scale.
Tracey was nominated for her service to the association and for her involvement in the Parkes Half State Championships.
She has provided years of service to the Parkes Hockey Association through all aspects of the game - playing, managing, technical official, as well as the many administrative duties associated with our local association.
Tracey is a committed member of the Rovers Hockey Club and fulfills many duties for this club - playing, coordinating teams and attending meetings.
She is committed to the running of the hockey association and attends monthly meetings, as well as being the current treasurer of Parkes Hockey Incorporated, a position she has held for several years.
Tracey was one of Parkes' hard-working committee members who was the driving force to help bring the extremely popular Pride Hockey One match to Parkes which was a huge success.
Also the first time a Hockey One match has come out to a regional area. It saw Parkes-grown Hockeyroo Mariah Williams attend and play on the field named in her honour and in front of a home crowd, many of who are family and friends.
Tracey is heavily involved in both the junior and senior hockey competitions in Parkes, as well as our Western Master's League competition and Masters representative teams.
"Tracey is one of our unsung heroes as she does much work behind the scenes such as the management of our hockey canteen," Tracey's Waratah Award nomination read.
Denise was also nominated for her service to the association and her involvement in the Parkes Half State Championships at the end of July.
Denise has provided years of service to the Parkes Hockey Association through all aspects of the game - playing, managing, umpiring, coaching as well as the many administrative duties associated with the association.
She has held many positions with Parkes Hockey over the years as women's director, publicity officer, point score analysis just to name a few.
Denise is also the Covid officer for Parkes Hockey.
"Denise put all the plans in place with Hockey NSW to get our Parkes members back on the pitch playing hockey again in mix of Covid," her Waratah Award nomination read.
Denise played a major part in introducing Western Master's League in the Central West which continues to run to this day, and has included the Parkes Association as a major host over the past years.
Denise is heavily involved in the women's senior competitions in Parkes as well as our Western Master's League competition and has represented Parkes, NSW and Australia in Masters hockey around the country and the world.
Congratulations to both of these women on some very deserving recognition for the sport of hockey in Parkes.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.