A teenage girl has died following a crash with a car in the state's Central West on the weekend.
About 12.45pm on Sunday, July 30 emergency services were called to Banjo Paterson Way at Yeoval - about 69km north-east of Parkes - after receiving reports of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
The cyclist, a 17-year-old girl, was treated by NSW Ambulance, however, she died at the scene.
The driver, a 76-year-old man, was not injured and was taken to Wellington Hospital for mandatory testing, NSW Police said.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
