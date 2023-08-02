What's happening in and around Parkes

Thursday, August 3
Are you ready to talk rubbish? Join Parkes Shire Council for a free sustainability workshop where they will lift the lid on all things waste and recycling! Find out what waste should go where, and why it matters, by uncovering exactly what happens to the materials post-collection. From 10am-11.30am in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio at the Parkes Shire Library. Bookings are essential as there are limited places available - eventbrite.com.au or follow the link from council's Facebook page.
Friday, August 4
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
Saturday and Sunday, August 5-6
Parkes is hosting the Regional Firefighter Championships this weekend at Keast Park, running from 8am until 3pm on Saturday and until lunchtime on Sunday. Not only will you see some of the best firefighters in the region demonstrate their exceptional skills, but there will be other activities and displays as well. See our full story in the Champion Post tomorrow and on our website.
Saturday, August 5
Woodfired Eugowra is back, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with great support from markets, live music and food vendors. There are demonstrations, entertainment for the kids and of course toasty fire buckets to gather around. It all takes place in Pioneer Park from midday to 7pm. Book your free ticket online.
Saturday, August 5
Rising stars of Australian country music - and the new backing band for Lee Kernaghan - Hurricane Fall is the headlining act at Forbes' inaugural Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. This free event will take place at Lions Park on August 5, with music starting at 5:45pm. This high energy country rock band will also be joined by our very own Gracey Denham-Jones.
August 5 and 6
The Orange Readers and Writers Festival will return on August 5 and 6, providing an opportunity for people across the Central West with a love of reading or writing to meet and talk with talented authors and other like-minded book lovers. A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for this year's festival, which will coincide with the Winter Fire Festival across the Orange region. They are Indira Naidoo - The Space Between Stars, Grantlee Kieza - The Remarkable Mrs Reibey, and Knockout, Yvonne Weldon - Sixty-Seven Days, Adam Courtenay - Mr Todd's Marvel, and Michael Thompson - How to be Remembered. The event at Hotel Canobolas in Orange also includes the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards. Early bird tickets are $75 until Monday, July 24, after which tickets will cost $95 per person. Grab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com/cc/orange-readers-and-writers-festival-2023-2356639.
Wednesday, August 9
Looking for your next great night out at the Parkes Shire Library? Join them on August 9, 6pm-7.30pm for a fabulous author talk with bestselling author and former teacher Gabbie Stroud. Her new novel, "The Things That Matter Most", is a powerful novel that captures the raw, the real, the heart-wrenching and the absolute beauty of teaching in a community. You can borrow her previous works "Dear Parents" and "Teacher" today.
Begins Saturday, August 12
It's back! The Parkes Shire's favourite, and one of our busiest, times of the year - show season. As usual we'll kick-off with the Tullamore Show on August 11-12, followed by Trundle Show on August 15-16, Peak Hill Show on August 22-23 and ending with a bang at the Parkes Show on August 28-30.
To get you in the show season mood, check out our photo galleries from last year:
Wednesday, August 16
Parkes Shire Council is holding a second public meeting for flood affected residents at 6pm on Wednesday, August 16 at the Parkes Services Club. An update from various agencies will be provided. Flood affected residents will have the opportunity to advise of further support needed. Attendance is by RSVP only - further details will be provided closer to the event, council said.
Running until November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
