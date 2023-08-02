What's happening in and around Parkes

The Orange Readers and Writers Festival will return on August 5 and 6, providing an opportunity for people across the Central West with a love of reading or writing to meet and talk with talented authors and other like-minded book lovers. A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for this year's festival, which will coincide with the Winter Fire Festival across the Orange region. They are Indira Naidoo - The Space Between Stars, Grantlee Kieza - The Remarkable Mrs Reibey, and Knockout, Yvonne Weldon - Sixty-Seven Days, Adam Courtenay - Mr Todd's Marvel, and Michael Thompson - How to be Remembered. The event at Hotel Canobolas in Orange also includes the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards. Early bird tickets are $75 until Monday, July 24, after which tickets will cost $95 per person. Grab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com/cc/orange-readers-and-writers-festival-2023-2356639.