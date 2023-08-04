Social bowls last Thursday featured 1 game of triples and 4 games of pairs as 22 bowlers enjoyed bowling in perfect July winter weather.
Steve Ryan, Wal Austin and Mick Tonkin were out-bowled by Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Baldy Frame, losing 9 shots to 18. The scores were close all game until the 12th end, after which Baldy's boys won 3 consecutive ends, picking up 8 shots to create a winning margin, which was a margin they maintained, to bowl out the game to record a good win.
The scores were level at 16 each after the 15th end, in the game between Rob Tinker and Col Hayward, against John Carr and John Wright. The 2 Johns' won 5 of the remaining ends, to win by 5 shots, 24 shots to 19 in a very good game.
'Single digits' Ian Simpson nearly lived up to his less than wanted moniker, as he and John Ward luckily managed a final score of 11 shots, against 'Mighty Mal' Porter and Chris Harrison.
Mal and his protege' Chris careered away early, quickly filling up their side of the score-card and never looked back. They finished in front, scoring 32 shots.
Ian and John bowled well early in the game, but were unable to prevent Mal and Chris winning 15 of the 20 ends played.
Graham Dixon and Paul Kirwan bowled consistently to defeat two old stagers in Ray Jones and John Corcoran. Graham and Paul won a very close game by 20 shots to 17, after the scores were tied up at 13 shots each after the 16th end.
Al Affleck and Col Mudie bounced and bumped their bowls very well together defeating Bernie Mitchell and Steve Turner by 17 shots to 12.
Al and the 'Village Deputy-Mayor' Mudie were never headed from the 1st end of the game, withstanding a late challenge from 'Back-bush Bernie' and 'Kenworth' Turner who managed to close to within 3 shots on the 12th end, but were not able to win consecutive ends to get ahead on the score-card.
Saturday social bowls were threatened by 2mm of rain an hour before the phones were turned on.
Fortunately for the 18 bowlers who phoned in for their eagerly anticipated 4 hours of respite, the clouds blew south to Forbes, a blue sky and hot sun appeared, which ambushed the corduroy trouser and cardigan wearing bowlers in Spring like conditions.
All the games featured an innovative 2 'power-play' ends on the 6th and 12th ends.
Ray 'The Voice' Jones bowled lead for Geoff Freeman in a very one-sided game against Heather Harvey and Dave 'Victa 4-stroke' Reilly.
Dave and Heather were like bunnies caught in headlights on a cliff-face, and were very quickly pushed over the edge, as Ray and Geoff who enjoyed a day out, winning the game by a big margin, in a classy display of Lead bowls supported by well weighted Skip deliveries.
Marty Tighe led for the in-form Bob Freeman and Skip Tom Furey in their triples game against Col Hayward, John Ward and Nathan 'not from Nyngan' Reynolds, and were up for the challenge early.
However, Team Furey were over-run by the halfway mark against their more experienced in-form opponents.
Club Life Members Hayward and Ward demonstrated that age is not a barrier to consistently delivering bowls on or near the Jack, as they had a day out together, with Nathan required to play the occasional glory shot. Team Reynolds won 26 shots to 9.
Steve Ryan answered a last-minute call to make up the numbers for the afternoon, as he combined with Joanne Simpson to play against Jim Blake and Col Mudie.
Steve and Jo led the game early but lost the first power-play end, after which they battled hard to stay with the mercurial Blake and Mudie.
Jim and Col won the 2nd Power-Play end and from there didn't lose their momentum, winning a good game by 24 shots to 14.
Rob Irving and Mick Simpson were behind by 7 shots after 11 ends in their game against Rhona Went and Steve Turner.
Winning the Power-Play 12th end enabled Rob and Mick to close to the gap to 3 shots. Scoring 5 shots on the 15th end enabled Rob and Mick to lead by 2 shots over a less than impressed Turner team. Sensing danger and Sledgers clearing their throats, Rhona and Steve bowled brilliantly by winning each of the remaining 6 ends to win the game by 25 shots to 17.
The lucky rink jackpot is now at $160 next Thursday. Also, the Bowling Club Members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $4500, and will be drawn after the meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
2023 Lawn Bowls State Championships - Wollongong
Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Mark Dwyer won two of their three games at the Triples State Titles in Wollongong last weekend, and very unlucky to miss out by just 2 shots to advance to the semi-finals of the titles.
The Pirates defeated Towradgi and The Hills District Club, and suffered a narrow loss to the eventual state titles champions, Old Bar.
It was a terrific performance by our bowlers, and all bowlers at the club and within the zone area acknowledge their efforts and bowling skills at state level.
- Marty Tighe
On Wednesday, July 26 we had 28 bowlers for our Wednesday social bowls.
Winners were Dave Johnson and Blake Strudwick winning 17+29. Runners-up were Max Johnson and Al Curteis winning 17+9 and third place were Pauline Curry and John Wright winning 15+11.
Marble 20 come out and the margins were 3, 7, 8, 9, 11, 29. The jackpot this week will be $78.
On Saturday, July 29 we had 26 bowlers for our Saturday social bowls.
Winners were Rob Lacey and John Chew winning 20+27. Runners-up were Gene Rapp and John Corcoran winning 16+11 and third place were Myra Townsend and Brad Teague winning 16+8.
Club Championships
Draw will be done this week.
State Championships
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin went to Wollongong last week representing our club in the State Reserve Pairs.
They both played well with two wins from three games in their section but it wasn't quite enough to get them through to the finals. We are proud of their achievements and representation of the club.
Men's Divisional Pennants
Start this weekend August 5/6 with all 3 teams at home for rounds 1 and 2. So come down and watch some quality bowls and support the bowlers.
Division 3 Team 1 play Narromine on Saturday at 11am and Dubbo Macquarie on Sunday at 11am.
Division 3 Team 2 play Molong on Saturday at 1pm and Parkes Town on Sunday at 11am.
Division 4 Team 3 play Caragabal at 11am on Saturday and Tullamore at 11am on Sunday.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, August 5 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm, everyone is welcome to have a roll and loan bowls are available.
In the club on Friday, August 4 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($50) and joker draw ($850).
Bistro serving the best meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Blake Strudwick
August 1, social bowls and wouldn't you know it? Horses' birthday! A mob of old nags turned up for a gallop today, lured by the delightful winter sunshine! (Oh, sorry girls - I meant to type "well-bred young fillies"!!)
Stud-master Mark was out on the course preparing for our day! Thanks, Ground Control! Pity you aren't able to control that gusty southerly breeze!
In Barrier 9, Chris Cox/Kim Evans/Betsy Johnstone were briskly away and led at the 1st turn against Gwenda Carty/Fran Dixon/Lil Thompson/Maria Will.
Coming around the final turn, Team Will was well ahead, only to lose stride and be overtaken by their rivals, who won by 2 lengths.
A similar start by Lorraine Baker/Lea Orr who bolted out of Barrier 10. Merilyn Rodgers/Lyn Simmonds gained a length here and there, but it was a strong win to "Lorraine Lea" by 13 lengths after leading from start to finish.
Let's hope the conditions suit Merilyn and Lyn at their next outing. Watch the markets!
Every trainer's dream run from Barrier 11! Lynn Ryan/Annette Tisdell came out of the gates slowly, allowing Kay Craft/Sue White to set the pace.
In the straight, Lynn and Annette made their run, reining in their rivals to win by 2 lengths. A repeat performance will be expected at their next race.
Joan Simpson/Rhona Went must have the same trainer, as their contest was a carbon-copy of the previous race! J & R dug their hooves in and refused to move from Barrier 12.
After some cajolery by nearby attendants, they bolted out and eyed their rivals, Elaine Miller and Liz Byrne, some distance ahead.
From that moment, the race was theirs, rapidly overtaking Team Byrne to win by 7 lengths.
From Barrier 12, the very even start set the tone for this race. Heather Harvey/Jan McPhee cantered along beside Marja Iffland/Cherie Frame for most of the contest. In the straight, Team McPhee made its move, striding away to take the win by 4 lengths.
Let's hope our pennants teams can finish just as strongly in Grade 2 and Grade 4 matches which begin next Tuesday. Good luck ladies!
In the card's draw, Chris, Kim and Betsy were the lucky lassies!
Many happy winners milled about the trading table goodies, Liz doing her best to share the fodder around!
To play social bowls next Tuesday, August 8, please ring the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. All welcome!
Milk N Mats roster: Kay Craft.
- Lea Orr
Two of the 'heavies' in twin towns veterans golf took centre stage last Thursday in Parkes with the local pairing of Nym Dziuba taking top honours winning with 40 points from Peter Bristol next on 37.
Playing on his home course Rob Staples kept it in-club taking the encouragement award while fellow club member Lex Hodges won nearest the pin on the 9th and Graham Cooke took B grade on the 11th.
Forbes did have some success with Greg Webb taking A grade nearest the pin on the 11th.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 35 Jeff Haley (F), Steve Edwards (F), 34 Cath Kelly (P), Jeff Haley (F), Don McKeowen (F). Parkes courtesy the best from 16 players took the twin-towns shield with 209 points, Forbes with 12 reps, 201 points.
Forbes will host twin-towns vets golf on Thursday with noms from 9am for a shot-gun start at 10am.
Last weekend saw 11 shooters attend the Deep Lead shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at fox targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 530.53 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
FIELD RIFLES
And one shot for practice only to get rid of some rubbish bullets.
On the Saturday we held a working bee to complete the covering of the 25 metre targets with a grant supplied from the Northparkes Mines earlier in the year.
The guilty person from previous weekend redeemed himself by finishing in first place without missing a target this week.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday, August 6, 2023 on standard targets at both ranges.
- Brian Drabsch
