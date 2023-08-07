Ten men, seven tractors and 600km of remote outback roads over six days.
What started as an idea for a bit of fun and adventure has now become a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia for organiser Richard Jefferay and a group of mates from Parkes.
"I've got a couple of Fergie tractors," Richard said.
"And after a four wheel drive trip out west earlier this year, I thought it'd be cool to just drive tractors from town to town in that back country."
The plan is a round-trip starting in Bourke, then on to Louth, Wanaaring, north to Hungerford on the NSW-Queensland border, then back to Bourke through Yantabulla and Fords Bridge.
It's a total distance of 581km.
The tractors are all 70-year-old Ferguson TE20's with a top speed of 23km/h.
There's no cab, no padding on the seat and definitely no creature comforts, so at an average of 100km per day, it could be argued that there's a bit of madness behind their adventure.
"We've got a couple of back-up vehicles so we'll camp and eat along the way and certainly support any of the pubs and communities we pass through," Richard said.
The fundraising idea came through Richard's work.
He owns and runs Parkes Tyrepower and the Tyrepower franchise has the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) as its major charity.
Closer to home, Richard's dad Dick, who'll be making the trek too, has had his own long-term battle with prostate cancer.
So the fundraising takes on a whole other personal level.
Every day in Australia 66 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation has been set up to support men and their families impacted by such a diagnosis with research, and mental and physical care.
If Richard's tractor trek has sparked some interest and you would like to make a donation to the PCFA on their behalf, go to fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/richardjefferay.
