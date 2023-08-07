Parkes Champion-Post
Trundle Central School one of seven in NSW to be invited to showcase space designs at Optus Facility

By Assistant Principal Fiona Sanderson
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:30am
Trundle Central School students Thomas Sanderson, Seth Prebendarcik, Kailey Bolam, Scarlett Southon, Meila Jones and Thomas Walter with their Optus Space Ambassadors' Choice Award. Photo supplied
On Thursday the 22nd June 2023 a small group of Trundle Central School students from Years 5, 6, 7 and 8 travelled to Sydney to showcase projects they had been working on for the past two terms.

