On Thursday the 22nd June 2023 a small group of Trundle Central School students from Years 5, 6, 7 and 8 travelled to Sydney to showcase projects they had been working on for the past two terms.
The students were asked to research, discuss and choose design solutions related to a problem that was relevant to our local community.
Their solutions had to use space technologies to resolve this problem.
After much debate, the students from Trundle Central School decided that our most relevant issue was distance and the time it takes us to travel for specific purposes.
They then researched a variety of modes of transport that used space technology and designed, developed and critiqued many solutions to the problem.
They created 3D printed prototypes, with many disasters to eventually design and print some innovative, well thought out and detailed modes of transport that we may see in the future ...
Trundle Central School was one of seven schools over NSW to be invited to showcase their designs on Friday at the Optus Facility in Ryde.
The students were judged on their innovation, their 3D printing skills and their ability to explain the design process.
These amazing students were awarded the Optus Space Ambassadors' Choice Award at the 'Kids in Space' NSW project Showcase day for the national space program by Andy Thomas Space Foundation and sponsored by Australia Space Agency and delivered by Makers Empire.
The panel of judges chose our school because:
"We loved that they had used space enabled technologies in creative ways to solve challenges they face in their everyday lives."
What an outstanding achievement for this team of students!
The students worked extremely hard over term one and two, collaborating, designing and growing as learners.
DID YOU KNOW? Our Kindergarten students have now been at school for 100 days! K-2 students celebrated with 100 themed art, maths and PE before a well-earned movie and disco.
SOCCER STARS: Trundle Central School's amazing soccer team has been competing with success, with wins against Bedgerabong and Manildra last week.
TRADES EXPERIENCE: Year 11 Construction learned how to plaster with the Taunton's Plastering team.
VIRTUAL REALITY: Year 9/10 IST students used virtual reality in their unit about artificial intelligence and simulations.
