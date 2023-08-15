Local businesses have begun their journey towards benefiting from the upcoming Inland Rail rollout by attending the new 'Pathway to Opportunities' Supplier Capability Development Program run by the Inland Rail Skills Academy, with two introductory workshops held in Parkes last month.
Eight local businesses, including two First Nations businesses, attended the two workshops that help businesses understand how to potentially secure future work on the Inland Rail program.
The workshops included a presentation by Jason Manttan, Inland Rail Supply Chain Manager, technical sessions hosted by Deborah Wilson Consulting Services and experts in major project supply chain development, as well as interactive one-on-one and group support and networking.
The program will be delivered across five workshops over nine months, with one-on-one mentoring support available to participating businesses in between.
Future sessions will assist participants understand how to prepare compliant tender submissions, meet project compliance requirements, and manage contracts for work on major projects and within regional supply chains.
Businesses interested in participating in future workshops are encouraged to register their interest at: www.inlandrail.artc.com.au/supplier-capability-development-program-registration-of-interest/.
"Inland Rail projects spanning from Albury to Parkes present real opportunities for local and First Nations businesses to get involved," Mr Manttan said.
"It was fantastic to see a great turn out in Parkes, where local businesses were able to learn what it takes to supply to major projects across the region.
"While we're expecting to generate direct and indirect supply and job opportunities during construction, we're also working to prepare communities for other project opportunities by helping to upskill local and First Nations businesses."
Meanwhile Australian owned company Martinus Rail was awarded the $403.5 million contract to design and deliver enhancement works on the 183 kilometres of track between Albury to Illabo and the 170 kilometres of track between Stockinbingal to Parkes.
The lines are expected to be completed by 2027.
