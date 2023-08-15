Parkes Champion-Post
Businesses learn about work opportunities with the Inland Rail

By Newsroom
August 15 2023 - 10:08am
The new 'Pathway to Opportunities' Supplier Capability Development Program was run by the Inland Rail Skills Academy at the Parkes Services Club. Photo supplied
Local businesses have begun their journey towards benefiting from the upcoming Inland Rail rollout by attending the new 'Pathway to Opportunities' Supplier Capability Development Program run by the Inland Rail Skills Academy, with two introductory workshops held in Parkes last month.

