Parkes to host Southern NSW Women's Masters Hockey Championships, Stephen Davies Field upgrades complete

July 28 2023 - 6:00am
Parkes Hockey Inc executive director Richard Rice and project coordinator Ian Westcott helped to finish fabricating the new dugout walls last week. Picture by Christine Little
Parkes is gearing up to host another Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships this weekend, with a couple of thousand visitors expected to descend on the town.

Local News

