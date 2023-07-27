Parkes is gearing up to host another Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships this weekend, with a couple of thousand visitors expected to descend on the town.
And just in time for the major tournament, one of our hockey turfs, Stephen Davies Field, has just had a multi-million dollar upgrade to enhance the facility.
Everything above ground - except for the light posts - is new, says Parkes Hockey Inc (PHI) executive director Richard Rice.
Fifty-five masters teams, including six from Parkes, will be the first to try out the new turf, as well as compete on the surrounding turfs and grass fields this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It's upgrades like these, Rice says, that allows them and the town to host such high level competitions.
It's been more than 10 years since the Stephen Davies Field was upgraded, it's needed a complete rebuild. The Mariah Williams Field was last done in 2016.
It's been a $2.25 million job, with PHI contributing $300,000 and them receiving just over $13,000 from a CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council Sports Grant towards new and larger dugouts for both teams and a centre dugout for officials.
New and bigger grandstands have been built on either side of the dugouts replacing the smaller stands, there's a new 'turtle back' (raised) pitch and subbase, wider paths and wheelchair access, and all new fencing and concrete.
There are even new lights in the light posts and water canons for the turf.
"We had a problem with the subbase and it needed upgrading... It's been brought to a much better standard, an international standard," Rice said.
"If we look after it the new turf itself will last 15 years, the subbase will prolong the life of the surface.
"It's a $50,000 investment.
"The whole complex has a 50-year lifecycle."
Rice said the support from local businesses and contractors has been incredible, and very appreciated, with many going above and beyond their services for the hockey organisation.
"We needed to have the grandstand up in time for the masters and there's been no hesitation to do it quickly," he said.
"Power Tools Plus, Umbers Concreting and Polytan, who did the surface, they've helped us to get us to where we are now.
"We've also had a lot of Parkes Hockey community members donating their time to help.
"And we had a working bee last Sunday with about 20-30 people cleaning up and getting the facility ready for the championships."
Rice and PHI is expecting between 1500 to 2000 people here for the masters championships.
"We do the leg work in labour hours and volunteer hours leading up to, during and after the championships," Rice said.
"Some people will easily spend up to $1000 while they're here. They'll be staying in motels, eating out and spending time at the hotels.
"What it and championships like this bring back into the town, that's what it's about, and also what it does for our hockey community.
"We've had a bit of a disrupted hockey season, junior players have been missing out a bit with this (turf upgrade) going on.
"Now that it's all completed we'll start reapplying for those junior carnivals again.
"What we get out of it is four to five times more than what is put in, not just for PHI but for Parkes in general."
PHI's biggest focus is supporting its juniors, that's why they try to keep their fees as affordable as possible for families.
"We have the cheapest fees around... It can be quite expensive to play hockey, that's why we work hard to make sure we reduce fees to support more juniors," Rice said.
"Everything that's generated during championships goes back into PHI, particularly the juniors."
