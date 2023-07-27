Here are the sports results from July 22-23 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 12: Parkes Cobras 4 def Orange Waratahs 1
Round 12
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Dubbo CYMS 20 def Parkes Spacecats 12
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Dubbo CYMS 32 def Parkes Spacemen 16
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Dubbo CYMS 56 def Parkes Spacemen 12
Round 123
First grade:
League tag:
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars bye
Second grade: Parkes Boars bye
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women bye
Round 12 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 10.7.67 def Dubbo Demons 1.2.8
Round 11 Women: Parkes United 4 def Bathurst St Pats 0
Round 9 Men: Lithgow Workies Storm 2 def Parkes United 1
