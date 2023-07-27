Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes enters six teams as it hosts another State Masters titles

By Newsroom
July 28 2023 - 6:30am
Parkes 1 team mates celebrate when they claimed their third state title in the Over 35s Division 1. This same team is now the Parkes Over 40s team. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes will host the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships this weekend, a massive event for the town with 55 teams entered.

