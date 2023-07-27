Parkes enters six teams as it hosts another State Masters titles

Parkes will host the Southern NSW State Women's Masters Hockey Championships this weekend, a massive event for the town with 55 teams entered.
The last time Parkes hosted the championships was in 2017, which brought a nice boost to the local economy.
Parkes also produced two state champions at the tournament in the over 35s Division 1 for a third year in a row and our over 35s Division 4 side.
Parkes has six teams entered into the championships this year: Over 35s Division 1, Over 40s Division 1, Over 40s Division 2, Over 35s Division 2, Over 50s Division 2, and Over 35s Division 4.
Players will also be travelling from Metro South West, Orange, Northern Sydney Beaches, Bathurst, Lithgow, Goulburn, Illawarra South Coast, Shoalhaven, Dubbo, Wagga, Tumut and Far South Coast.
Parkes masters player Denise Gersbach who is a member of the Hockey NSW Women's Masters Committee, has been coordinating the carnival.
"Parkes has entered two Division 1 teams (Over 35s and Over 40s) which will contest all their games on turf," she said.
"The current Over 40s team has previously won three over 35s Division 1 state titles and one Division 1 Over 40s state title."
The match schedule for the Parkes teams is as follows:
35/ Division 1: Fri - 1pm and 6pm, Sat - 1.30pm and 4.30pm, Sun 8am and 11am (final at 2pm) - ALL ON TURF.
35/ Division 2: Fri - 1pm, Sat - 10am and 1.30pm, semis and finals on Sunday - ALL ON GRASS.
35/ Division 4: Fri - 2pm, Sat - 10am and 1.30pm, semis and finals on Sunday - ALL ON GRASS.
40/ Division 1: Fri - 12pm and 4pm, Sat - 9am and 12pm, semis and finals on Sunday - ALL ON TURF.
40/ Division 2: Fri - 1pm and 3pm, Sat - 9am, 12pm and 3.30pm, final on Sunday - ALL ON GRASS.
50/ Division 2: Fri - 12pm and 2pm, Sat - 8am and 2.30pm, Sun - 8am and 11am (final on Sunday) - ALL ON GRASS.
"The championship is a wonderful thing for Parkes to host with all accommodation in both Parkes and Forbes booked out for the weekend," Gersbach said.
"Parkes Hockey Incorporated has had a very hard working team preparing for these state titles."
Games begin at 12pm on Friday and conclude at 3pm on Sunday.
34s Div 1
1 - 6 Casey Miles
2 - 2 Teegan Rodgers
3 - 13 Louise Witherow
4 - 10 Louise Edwards
5 - 5 Khristie Murray
6 - 7 Merryn Unger
7 - 1 Annie Lydford (GK)
8 - 47 Karen Ross
9 - 40 Natalie Kelly
10 - 4 Melisa Wheatly
11 - 12 Deidre Seton
12 - 30 Chantelle Warner
13 - 14 Wendy Hunt
34s Div 3
1 - 14 Carla Peden
2 - 6 Lisa Clarke
3 - 50 Sommer Bishop
4 - 4 Gina Spratt
5 - 16 Jen Hunt
6 - 10 Mel ten Cate
7 - 18 Chantal Constable
8 - 9 Eliza Creith
9 - 33 Karina White
10 - Sarah Smith
11 - 1 Kelly Spedding
12 - 21 Sass Tildsley
13 - 5 M'Liss Ross
14 - 3 Naomi Bolt
Coach - Todd Skinner
Manager - Donna Payne
34s Div 4
1 - 11 Kourtney Cottier
2 - 1 Tanyia Gibson
3 - 14 Erika McNaughton (GK)
4 - 12 Kathryn Moore
5 - 42 Carrie Cusack
6 - 17 Shonel Redfern
7 - 5 Ashley Baker
8 - 3 Lauren Bourke
9 - 4 Ronel van Wyk
10 - 16 Elsie Joubert
11 - 52 Tina Nash
12 - 37 Sharon O'Brien
13 - 46 Nat Hancock
14 - 25 Jo Besant
15 - 32 Michelle Hansen
40s Div 1
1 - 13 Amy Thornberry (GK)
2 - 4 Jane Grosvenor
3 - 12 Lee Hodge
4 - 17 Sarah Dredge
5 - 2 Mandy Westcott
6 - 3 Denise Gersbach
7 - 9 Tracey Chambers
8 - 8 Tracey Harrison
9 - 1 Jill Hay
10 - 5 Naomi Spark
11 - 11 Janelle Thompson
12 - 10 Terina Johns
13 - 7 Sue McGrath
14 - 6 Cherie Johnstone
Coach - Dave Mike
40 Div 2
1 - 36 Tina Coleman
2 - 23 Michelle Yeo
3 - 7 Cherie Simpson
4 - 35 Kelley Westcott
5 - 44 Monique Labuschagne
6 - 2 Kylie Butler
7 - 11 Tracy Hambridge
8 - 29 Fran Dixon
9 - 43 Deanna Dollery
10 - 39 Kirrally Talbot
11 - 16 Ineke McCluckie
12 - 14 Maureen Massey(GK)
13 - 20 Cindy Nutley
14 - 15 Jane Mattiske
Coach - Rodney Coleman
50s Div 2
1 - 49 Tracie Sams
2 - 28 Lisa Robertson
3 - 11 Megan Hornery (GK)
4 - 24 Michelle Godwin
5 - 8 Louise O'Leary
6 - 31 Leanne Miles
7 - 19 Lyn Cassell
8 - 51 Michelle Job
9 - 45 Amara Flannery
10 - 48 Sheridan Kirk
11 - 41 Sharon Deen-Moody
12 - 38 Irene Marg Willmott
13 - 34 Kathryn Blackstock
14 - 27 Jodie Fagan
Manager - Sharon Scott
